Morgan Stanley's CIO says stocks are following the same strategy as they did in 2006, and a rate cut may not be the rocket fuel investors are hoping for.

The outlook for stocks looks like 2006, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson said in a note.

This is because markets are expecting a rate cut due to the slowing business cycle.

Wilson warned that investors hoping for 1984-style stock gains were likely to be disappointed.

According to Morgan Stanley investment chief Mike Wilson, the stock market is following the same move it did 17 years ago — and investors expecting a Fed rate cut to lead to another big rally in stocks may be a bit of a letdown. Might be possible.

Wilson pointed to a strong surge in stocks so far this year, with the S&P 500 up 19% since the start of 2023. The benchmark index ended November with its best performance of the year, a sign that investors are bullish. Possibility of interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

But investor expectations may be rising, as markets are expecting a rate cut in the late stages of the business cycle, a time when growth slows and the economy risks slipping into recession. Stocks may be poised for lower-than-expected returns due to the Fed cutting interest rates. This dynamic was on display in 2006 and again in 2018, when late-cycle reductions in both years led to stocks returning nearly 14% over the next 12 months.

These gains are mild compared to early- to mid-cycle rate cuts, which traditionally yield larger returns. This was the case in 1984, when low rates caused stocks to rise 25% the following year, and in 1994 when stocks returned 34% in the year after the rate cut.

“The trailing 12 months of 2006 and 2018 offered attractive returns, but those return environments (late cycle) look modest compared to the 1984 and 1994 examples,” Wilson said in a note on Monday.

He later added, “In our view, 2023 represents an end cycle period. That’s why large cap quality has outperformed and Friday’s rally in small cap and lower quality stocks should be sustained in the intermediate term.” “Not likely.”

Morgan Stanley strategists said they were prepared to reverse their late-cycle thesis, but pointed to weakening conditions in the labor market, with the Conference Board’s employment trend index running lower than last year. This is inconsistent with mid-cycle years such as 1984 and 1994, when the index saw modest growth.

Wilson has been one of the most bearish forecasters on Wall Street this year, and has repeatedly warned that the surge in stocks is part of a bear market rally. Wilson predicts in his 2024 Outlook that this will keep the stock relatively flat in 2024 – a contrast to other banks, which are betting the S&P 500 will hit a new all-time record.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com