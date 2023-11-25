Morgan Stanley's chief US economist says housing market affordability will improve in 2024 as home prices fall amid excess inventory

Morgan Stanley’s chief US economist said housing market affordability is expected to improve in 2024.

The increase in demand will be offset by an increase in inventories due to strong homebuilding activity.

Home sales will increase in the second half of 2024 and into 2025, as prices will see a “modest” decline.

According to Morgan Stanley’s chief US economist, there will be a change in the fortunes of the housing market next year.

According to Ellen Zentner’s recent Markets Podcast, improving home affordability will ease the largely frozen housing landscape this year.

“We expect home sales to remain weak in the first half of next year, but activity should pick up in the second half and through 2025, and this is primarily because affordability will improve,” he said.

Zentner predicted that massing the shift would increase the supply of homes next year. Inventory has become tight after mortgage rates rose last year, keeping many buyers and sellers on the sidelines.

With the number of existing homes on the market low, new construction has been the main source of additional supply. And Morgan Stanley expects homebuilding activity to be strong next year.

Zentner said, “Home prices should see a modest decline as the increase in inventory offsets the increase in demand. By 2025, with lower rates, existing home sales should increase further.”

It’s been a tough year for the housing market as mortgage rates hit 8% in October due to a wild rise in Treasury yields.

And despite the rising cost of borrowing a home loan, home prices remain sky high amid a shortage of supply of available housing.

But mortgage rates have declined recently as expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon have pushed Treasury yields lower.

According to Zentner, markets will see those cuts become a reality by mid-2024 as inflation continues to decline, allowing the Fed to keep rates steady and eventually make an initial quarter-point cut in June.

He said that after this, another cut of 25 basis points will be made in September. And starting in the fourth quarter of 2024, the central bank will likely lower rates by that amount at every meeting, eventually reducing the real rate to 0.4% by the end of 2025.

Other positive themes next year will be improvements in business investment and equipment spending which will finally turn positive after two years of decline.

And while banks have tightened their lending conditions this year, many companies are avoiding refinancing their loans at extremely high interest rates and will not be affected by rising costs of financing in 2024.

The bad news, Zentner said, will be a slowdown in consumer spending, driven by a cold labor market that weighs on real disposable income. Higher rates for longer periods will also put further pressure on debt servicing costs for consumers.

Meanwhile, GDP growth is also projected to slow from 2.5% this year to 1.6% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2025. Although this represents a soft landing, Zentner said the development will still remain below its potential.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com