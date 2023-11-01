Morgan Stanley Signals End of Crypto Winter: Will Dogecoin (DOGE), Everlodge (LDG), and Fetch.ai (FET) Soar? – Cryptosaurus

As the cryptocurrency market continues to experience changes and cycles, recent events suggest that crypto winter may be over.

One notable indicator comes from none other than financial giant Morgan Stanley, stating that this bear market is coming to an end. But how will this affect the fate of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE), Fetch.ai (FET), and Everlodge (ELDG)? Continue reading to find out.

Dogecoin (DOGE): A Moonshot of Elon Musk?

During a recent general meeting, Elon Musk sleepless Ambitious plans for the platform

From its humble beginnings as a meme currency, Dogecoin has become a trusted digital asset with a large and vibrant community. It’s very exciting to consider Elon Musk’s relationship with his ex. If this collaboration is successful, it could give DOGE a lunar boost and push its price into uncharted territory.

Following this news, the price of Dogecoin increased from $0.06 on October 27 to $0.07 on October 30. Experts in the crypto sector have predicted a rise in the price of Dogecoin. He forecasts a rise to $0.098 by December 2023 as the crypto winter looks to melt.

Fetch.ai (FET): Uniting AI and Blockchain

Fetch.ai (FET), a project focused on combining artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, is at the forefront of interesting developments. Your DeltaV releaseWhich has AI chat interface has attracted attention.

As AI and blockchain integration takes hold, Fetch.ai could be in a prime position to benefit from the crypto winter thaw. The price of Fetch.ai increased from $0.20 on October 20 to $0.36 on October 30.

Market analysts have set their sights on Fetch.ai’s performance with bullish predictions for 2024. The current outlook suggests that the price of the Fetch.ai token could see a significant increase, potentially reaching $0.39 in Q2 2024.

Everlodge (ELDG): A New Era of Real Estate

Investors are realizing Everlodge (ELDG) The new real estate disruptor With a specific concept of co-ownership. The ability of the platform to allow people to invest in real estate on a fractional basis is a unique idea. Everlodge will benefit from the growing cryptocurrency environment with asset-backed NFTs and a desirable market.

The large down payment required to buy a home is one of the main hurdles. Fractional ownership is a new solution that Everlodge will offer. Users will be able to buy housing on the blockchain using this marketplace. they will buy Fractional NFT, which represent physical assets. As a result, now everyone can Reach a $280 trillion market,

In addition, Everlodge will lead the work to solve the liquidity problem of the real estate market. On the Everlodge Secondary Market, users of the platform can Sell ​​your asset-backed NFT, This innovation makes it possible for real estate investors Unlock Liquidity at any given time.

The native ELDG token has clear advantages over Dogecoin and Fetch.ai: a smaller market capitalization and connection to a thriving real-world market. Experts predict that this will increase its price grow fast, Since it is currently in Phase 6 of its pre-sale cost $0.023, However, they hope that rally 30x After his first day for ELDG.

