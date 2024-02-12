Morgan Stanley says US office buildings face 30% drop in prices as remote work boosts sector

Morgan Stanley warned that office buildings face a 30% peak-to-trough price correction.

The sector has yet to fully adjust to the massive disruption of remote work.

US commercial real estate is headed for a wall of $2 trillion of maturing debt over the next few years.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that the US office market remains in flux and prices will decline further amid “secular” challenges facing the sector.

The bank pointed to persistent pressure on the office property market, with prices already falling nearly 20% from their peak, according to Real Capital Analytics data cited by Morgan Stanley.

This is largely due to the pandemic continuing the work-from-home trend, even as other aspects of life have returned to pre-COVID norms. Strategists estimate that most employees come to the office only a few days a week. A July survey by the National Association of Realtors found that office vacancies were at an all-time high last year, at 13.1%.

The bank said in its base-case scenario that demand pressures could persist for a longer period of time, leading to a 30% peak-to-trough correction in office prices.

“Office as an asset is facing a secular challenge,” the bank said in a note on Sunday. “We are unlikely to see demand for office properties return to pre-pandemic levels. This means property valuations, leasing arrangements and financing structures will have to be adjusted to the post-pandemic realities of office work. This “Change has begun and there is still more to come.”

Morgan Stanley estimates that debt is also looming large over the broader commercial real estate sector, with about $2 trillion of commercial mortgages approaching maturity over the next few years. That debt will soon need to be refinanced, possibly at higher rates, and for office properties, possibly at lower valuations.

Signs of crisis are already emerging, especially in the office sector. Late payments on office-backed loans rose to 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The pain of commercial real estate has been a source of concern for the US banking sector and regional banks in particular. Fears that smaller lenders will soon be saddled with billions in mortgage debt have sparked a new round of stress recently, with New York Community Bank shares falling last week partly on concerns over its commercial real estate exposure. Has come.

“It goes without saying that regional banks with head offices will face greater challenges in terms of CRE exposure,” the strategists said. “Banks with greater investments in CRE tend to have lower CRE reserve ratios. Thus, the challenges faced by CRE in general and office lending in particular are inextricably linked to the regional banking sector.”

Real estate professionals have been sounding the alarm on commercial real estate since early 2023, when the sector was in the headlines following regional bank failures. Real estate executives have warned that some office buildings may become practically obsolete due to demand conflicts, which may require those buildings to be converted to other property types or demolished.

Source: www.businessinsider.com