Morgan Stanley says crypto spring is on the horizon

Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley published a report on Tuesday arguing that Bitcoin’s (BTC) upcoming bust in six months could be the beginning of a new bull market.

In reference to Bitcoin’s “four seasons”, the bank claimed that “crypto winter” may already be over.

Crypto winter is over

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management defines cryptocurrency “winter” as a period of the “four-year cryptocurrency cycle” that begins after Bitcoin reaches all-time highs and investors begin selling their assets and withdrawing new investments. Are afraid. This usually lasts for about 13 months before the next price trough.

This period follows the Crypto Spring when Bitcoin is slowly recovering from its trough, but investor interest remains low.

“Based on current data, signs suggest that crypto winter may be in the past and crypto spring is likely on the horizon,” wrote report author Denny Galindo.

Galindo claimed that both the timing and magnitude of Bitcoin’s decline are worth considering when attempting to mark the end of crypto winter. “Previous troughs were approximately 83% below their respective highs,” he wrote.

Bitcoin touched its current all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021. Its lowest price in November 2022 was $15,500 – down 77% from the peak after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to Morgan Stanley, exchange problems such as bankruptcies are also a good indicator of a trough.

Bitcoin now trades at $28,600 – up 72% year to date. “A 50% price increase from Bitcoin’s low is generally a good sign that the trough has been reached,” the bank said.

halving

The Bitcoin halving occurs when the rate at which the Bitcoin supply is issued is halved every four years, making it twice as difficult to mine each time. The coins earned per block from the next halving will decrease from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

Like many analysts, Morgan Stanley theorized that such halvings are directly related to the four-year cryptocurrency cycle, three of which have occurred so far. “By intentionally limiting the supply of new Bitcoin, the shortage caused by the halving could impact the price of Bitcoin, potentially leading to a bullish move,” the bank said.

British multinational bank Standard Chartered is also excited about the upcoming milestone. In July, the bank predicted that Bitcoin would reach $50,000 by the end of the year and $120,000 by the end of 2024.

Some analysts believe that Bitcoin price increases following Bitcoin price decline events are pure coincidence and that the asset’s price fluctuations are primarily driven by macroeconomic factors.

source: cryptopotato.com