Morgan Stanley says companies are focused on costs like never before

(Bloomberg) — U.S. companies are discussing cost controls on earnings calls at a record rate, amid pressure to reallocate funds and invest in new technologies, according to an analysis from Morgan Stanley strategists.

Transcript mentions of “operational efficiency” in the US during this earnings season are at an all-time high as companies focus on spending discipline but also invest in technologies that “could boost future productivity” like AI. Are,” a team led by Michael Wilson wrote in the comment.

Strategists said there is a notable overlap between industries discussing operational efficiency and industries discussing AI. These groups include software, professional services, health care services, and financial services.

Pfizer Inc., BlackRock Inc., and Lamm Research Corp. were among the S&P 500 companies claiming operating efficiencies in their earnings calls this season, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

There is increasing focus on cost control as companies position to protect margins amid expectations of softer economic conditions. Investors have been looking for signs of a cooling in the jobs market to gauge when the Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs, although recent warm data has suggested the Fed will not ease any time soon.

Managing expenses has been a major topic this season. The Walt Disney Company said profits would rise at least 20% this year due to cost cuts. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to reduce costs and Levi Strauss & Co. said a new initiative to increase efficiency will include cost-cutting operations such as eliminating jobs.

Some companies are reallocating these funds to grow their business. Estée Lauder Co. is cutting jobs as part of a revamp plan so it can respond more quickly to new beauty trends and invest more in its brands. Meta Platform Inc. is spending aggressively on artificial intelligence advancements while Amazon.com Inc. Will be cautious about new investments.

The recent earnings call also emphasized “the temporary nature of some cost problems” and some expectations of a recovery in the latter half of the year, according to a separate note from RBC Capital Markets strategist Lori Calvasina.

On the artificial intelligence front, all eyes will be on Nvidia Corp, which is expected to report later this month. So far this season, Arm Holdings Plc has surged as artificial intelligence spending has helped bolster the chip designer’s forecast. Palantir Technologies Inc. also benefited from strong demand for its AI technology.

The bar is high for Nvidia, which has been the biggest beneficiary of the AI ​​trend. Analysts expect earnings per share for the fiscal quarter ending Jan. 31 to rise 602% from a year earlier. According to various strategists, the Magnificent Seven group of megacap tech stocks including Nvidia need to deliver stellar earnings to maintain outperforming the broader market.

Morgan Stanley’s Wilson recently listed Nvidia, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc in a screen of high-quality growth stocks that have received higher ratings from the bank’s analysts. He is constructive on this group of quality stocks as well as stocks that offer high operating efficiency as they expand.

