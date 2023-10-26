Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Morgan Stanley has appointed Ted Pick as its new chief executive, replacing James Gorman, who will step down from the role after nearly 14 years leading the Wall Street bank and transforming it into a wealth management giant.

Pique, 54, who was considered the frontrunner for the job, will start the role on January 1. His appointment comes just months after Gorman, 65, announced plans to step aside. Pick runs investment banking and trading for Morgan Stanley and was one of three leading internal candidates for the job along with Andy Saperstein and Dan Simkowitz.

“We faced the embarrassment of riches. We had three incredibly talented executives,” Gorman told the Financial Times. “Ted has been at Morgan Stanley for 30 years. , , And he never disappointed.”

In an effort to retain other candidates, Saperstein, 56, will take charge of Morgan Stanley’s asset management division in addition to his role in wealth management. Simkowitz, 58, who had been running asset management, will take over running Pick’s business and investment bank.

Morgan Stanley said Wednesday that Simkowitz will also become co-chairman with Saperstein. Gorman will become acting chairman of the board of directors.

Tom Glosser, chief director of Morgan Stanley, said in a statement that the decision to appoint Pick was taken unanimously by the board of directors.

Pick told the FT that his appointment was “not a change in strategy”.

“We have a first-class team that will take on the next chapter, continue what we are doing with customers and drive the company forward,” Pick said.

Christian Boulu, banking analyst at Autonomous Research, said the appointment “makes sense” because Pick oversees the bank’s trading and investment banking businesses, its most complex and risky activities.

“The risk was always that if he didn’t get the work you would lose him, and that would obviously be negative,” Bolu said.

Pick will inherit a much-changed bank that Gorman took over from John Mack in 2010, less than two years after Morgan Stanley nearly failed during the 2008 financial crisis.

Gorman redesigned Morgan Stanley to focus on wealth and asset management, and bolstered its pivot with accelerated deals for online trading platform ETrade and asset manager Eaton Vance.

The bank has approximately $6 trillion in assets under management and aims to eventually reach $10 trillion. Gorman has talked about the possibility of Morgan Stanley reaching $20 trillion.

This strategy has helped Morgan Stanley’s market capitalization overtake longtime investment banking rival Goldman Sachs, which was less quick in diversifying its business.

But even as investors have applauded Morgan Stanley’s transformation, its legacy investment banking business, which gives its brand extra prestige, has lagged behind JPMorgan Chase and Goldman in the league tables.

And it has faced highly publicized investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan over its handling of block trades – a way of selling large amounts of stock – which is the most significant legal scrutiny it has faced. . recent years. Morgan Stanley said in May it was in talks to settle the case.

