Morgan Stanley raises Apple price to $220 over AI and Vision Pro

an apple store logo

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley have raised their target price for Apple based on the services outlook, iPhone 15 gross margins and higher consumer interest in the Vision Pro.

Morgan Stanley’s final target price change was $210, down $5 from $215 in October, where its analysts cited supply issues with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Now seen in a new note for investors AppleInsiderThe investment bank says its latest “Supply Chain Investigation [are] iPhone builds are showing relative stability.”

“We are taking a more positive stance on AAPL shares as near-term risks have diminished and the focus has shifted to where the fundamentals – services, GM and edge AI – can improve,” the analysts wrote. “With this backdrop, we address the top investor debate at year-end. PT rises to $220 as we M2M our valuation; Reiterate OW [overweight],

Morgan Stanley believes “the well-known near-term iPhone unit challenges in China” are being balanced by “strength in services and gross margins.” Another reason to be “increasingly more positive” is the $3 trillion market cap, and how “year-to-date, Apple has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30 points.”

Overall, the analysts say, “We are taking a more positive stance on AAPL shares as diminishing short-term risks have refocused attention on where fundamentals could improve over the next 12-18 months. ”

The key fundamentals are Apple’s services, its gross margins, and expectations on the company’s AI or “edge AI” status.

“We believe Apple is well-positioned to become an AI beneficiary through its ability to lead the market on Edge AI,” the analysts wrote, “with its primary monetization mechanism being 1) hardware share gains/replacement cycles.” Shrinkage, 2) for new routes traffic acquisition cost (TAC), [and] 3) better service monetization, 4) App Store purchases, and/or 5) premium Siri subscription service.

“In short, we believe the need for more powerful hardware to run AI workloads could drive the iPhone upgrade cycle,” the note further said, “with our iPhone units shrinking every 0.2 years in the replacement cycle.” There is an increase of 5-8%. /revenue forecast.”

Morgan Stanley says it has also seen “very strong early consumer purchase intentions” for the Apple Vision Pro.

Preferred headset supplier. The survey was conducted before the announcement of Vision Pro. Source: Harris 2021 and Morgan Stanley

The note said, “Our 2023 US China smartphone survey revealed… 33% of US iPhone owners and 74% of Chinese iPhone owners are likely to purchase the Vision Pro at a price of $3,500 within the first 12 months of release ”

Despite this, analysts expect the Vision Pro to be a long-term success for Apple. This is because “50%

90% of US iPhone owners and 90% of iPhone owners in China are not planning to buy the Vision Pro [say they are] “It is likely to be considered at an affordable price, averaging between $1-2K.”

“Apple’s AR/VR headset” seen in Morgan Stanley estimates [ramping] Revenue of $8 billion by Year 3,” which it says will “put the product ramp just below AirPods, but above Apple Watch.”

Risks to Apple’s profitability

Analysts see several potential issues for Apple that are of concern to investors. However, in each case, Morgan Stanley believes Apple will not be too affected by them.

For example, there are upcoming EU laws that will force Apple to allow third-party app stores for the first time.

Apps now have to be 35% cheaper before most users will consider purchasing outside the App Store. (Source: Morgan Stanley)

Given the changes to Apple’s App Store risk factor language in the FY23 10K, we believe changes are imminent to comply with the EU DMA (ideas still not finalized) and possibly on iOS devices Will come in the form of allowing third party app stores. Analysts say, “However, the EU accounts for only ~7% of App Store spend, and our survey work shows that Apple is well-positioned to compete, given the consumer App Store’s unmatched privacy, ease of use and “I really like spontaneity.” OS integration.”

Then there’s the issue of the Justice Department’s case against Google. It doesn’t involve Apple, yet it’s Google’s deal with Apple that has come under the most scrutiny and is perhaps most at risk.

“We still believe in regulation/legislation [following DOJ vs Google] There is a key risk to Apple, and an adverse decision on this matter could see a 5-8% decline in our FY26 EPS,” says Morgan Stanley.

“However,” it continues, “recent changes to the timeline for the DOJ v. GOOGL trial, which is not likely to reach a preliminary decision until the end of 2024 (contrary to prior expectations earlier this month), will result in a The lengthy appeals process and subsequent potentially further trials – which could put the conclusion date at 2026 or later – means that a major near-term overhang for AAPL shares is likely to be significantly discounted by the market. .

decline in sales

One area where Morgan Stanley does not look positive about Apple’s future is the iPhone. Falling demand in China and the possibility of Apple cutting its orders for the iPhone 15 range are both issues.

Recognizing this, analysts say that “iPhone retention rates [are] at the lowest level since 2013,” but its supply chain investigation “suggests limited risk of iPhone production cuts in the near term.”

Apple regained its $3 trillion market cap in December 2023, having previously reached it in January 2022, then in June 2023. In each case, the company soon fell below $3 trillion, and in each case this was believed to be due to investor uncertainty.

Source: appleinsider.com