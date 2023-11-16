Morgan Stanley is bullish on this Magnificent Seven stock

Shares of tech giant Meta Platform are set to jump more than 10% over the next 12 months, according to Brian Novak, an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. The US investment bank has set a price target of $375 on the stock – which gives an upside potential of about 11.5% from its closing price of $336.31 on November 14. META is one of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks that many investors have included. This year is looking favourable. Other stocks on the list are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. While Meta is on investors’ radar, the stock was under pressure last month during the recent technical selloff. Concerns over Meta were also raised following Chief Financial Officer Susan Lee’s comments on the advertising market in the fourth quarter. The company — which operates social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp — provided a wider revenue guidance range than usual, given uncertainty over how the escalating conflict in the Middle East will affect ad spending, Lee said of the company. Told about earnings. call out. Shares in Meta are up close to 180% year to date. Meta YTD Mountain Meta’s year-to-date share price moving forward, Novak remains overweight on the tech giant. “What we really like about Meta is that we think the market is still appreciating the sustainability of its revenue growth in 2024 and 2025,” he told CNBC’s “Street Science Asia” on Wednesday. ” “Engagement is increasing, driven by Reels and Reels monetization. And because Meta is monetizing Reels at a higher rate, growing much faster than the much-acclaimed ad revenue growth quarter over quarter, we will see growth in 2024 and 2025. Let’s think,” he explained. Reels are full-screen vertical videos on the Meta-owned Instagram platform. Novak also believes that the tech giant’s strength comes from discipline over its operating expenses. “We think the free cash flow that comes in is underappreciated and the stock is quite cheap compared to free cash flow growth or earnings growth,” he explained. In a Nov. 2 note to investors, Morgan Stanley wrote that it expects Meta’s “Reels + Click to Message + Core” segment to generate $22 to $23 in earnings per share in 2025. This happens while Reels is still monetizing. Estimated rate of around 30% – which is the rate of “core” revenue that comes from segments like Stories and Feed (two separate features of the Instagram platform). Analysts led by Novak detailed that this would result in Reels advertising revenue rising to $11.4 billion in 2024 and $12.9 billion in 2025. “We expect further improvements in ad weighting, matching/attribution, and performance-driven pricing in the auction market to drive growth,” he said, adding that these levels of reel monetization may prove conservative by 2025, which That date and given to positive advertisers. trend. Meanwhile, they expect Meta’s click to message advertising segment to register 20% and 16% year-over-year growth in 2024 and 2025 – reaching $2.4 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. Analysts said this follows the adoption of new advertisers, new ad formats and AI-based innovation. — CNBC’s Isabella Lok contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnbc.com