Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

FT editor Roula Khalaf selects her favorite stories in this weekly newspaper.

Morgan Stanley’s soon-to-be chief executive Ted Pick and two of his top lieutenants were granted restricted stock units that could have netted them millions of dollars in profits in connection with their new roles.

Morgan Stanley said the units announced in an SEC filing Friday afternoon awarded equal amounts to three executives: Pick, Andy Saperstein and Dan Simkowitz. Each package was valued at $20 million at the time of grant, but the final value will be determined by the performance of Morgan Stanley’s stock price over the next three years. The one-time grant will not fully vest until 2027.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley announced that Pick would take over as chief executive of the firm next year, replacing James Gorman, who held the top job at the bank for nearly 14 years. After this, Gorman will become the acting chairman.

Gorman’s announcement at Morgan Stanley’s annual meeting earlier this year that he would retire was a rare public race for one of the most prestigious jobs on Wall Street. Sapperstein and Simkowitz were also in the running for the top job, but were given other senior roles.

It’s standard pay practice for a newly named CEO of a Wall Street firm to receive a large stock grant as soon as they step into the role. However, it is less common for other officers to receive similar awards. For example, in 2021, David Solomon, who became CEO of Goldman Sachs in 2018, received a $30 million stock grant. Goldman’s second highest-ranking executive, John Waldron, received $20 million at the same time.

That same year, JPMorgan Chase awarded its chief executive Jamie Dimon a “special award” of 1.5 million stock options, which at the time was estimated to be worth $49.5 million after 10 years. On Friday, JPMorgan announced that Dimon would redeem 1 million shares next year, which would be worth $140 million at the bank’s current stock price.

Gorman, Morgan Stanley’s outgoing chief executive, has sought to hand the company over to the next generation of executives without the backstabbing that often entails executive changes. Before this week’s announcement, Gorman had praised all three executives and expressed hope that all of them would remain with the firm, no matter who is named as their successor.

This story has been amended to clarify that executives were granted restricted stock units rather than options

Source: www.ft.com