Morgan Stanley economist says China is in danger of getting trapped in a vicious cycle of deflation and debt

Morgan Stanley’s Chetan Ahya said China’s deflation has led to higher debt levels, which has reduced consumer spending.

This is a dangerous “loop” that Beijing must break, he wrote in the Financial Times.

But the current policy has been too “hesitant” and needs to focus on encouraging consumption.

Chetan Ahya, chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley, writing for the Financial Times, said officials in Beijing need to take a more forceful approach to reverse deflation or risk worsening the problem.

While other foreign central banks are dealing with inflationary pressures, China is the only major economy where prices are falling. The country’s gross domestic product deflator, the broadest measure of prices in a country, has contracted for two consecutive quarters, he wrote, and now stands at -1.4%.

When adjusted for deflation, China’s real interest rates are higher, meaning debtors in the country are facing greater debt burdens. This impacts corporate revenues and profits, forcing indebted companies to make cutbacks.

“If deflation continues to impact these, companies will cut wage increases, creating a vicious ‘loop’ of weak aggregate demand and deflationary pressures,” Ahya said.

In fact, the country’s high debt environment may explain why it is facing deflation in the first place, he said – as China’s indebted governments and property sector began generating defaults, those affected lost their balances. Started focusing on reducing the sheet.

“When you consider that the combined debt on these balance sheets is almost 100 percent of GDP, it is hardly a surprise that demand and price pressures are so weak,” Ahya said.

To break the loop, Beijing will have to boost aggregate demand in the country, and bring down the GDP deflator to 2%-3% within the next two years.

So far, current policy has been too “reactive and hesitant,” Ahya said. This has included cutting interest rates and offering stimulus through sovereign bond issuance, but neither approach is sufficient to prevent the headwinds facing Chinese consumers.

Beijing also relies heavily on investment, which currently accounts for 42% of GDP. This approach to economic realignment – ​​such as pumping money into China’s real estate and infrastructure – provides only temporary support, Ahya said.

Instead, policymakers need to encourage consumption, such as by spending on education, health care, and housing. In doing so, Chinese consumers may be more open to spending elsewhere using their higher household savings.

“A concerted shift to rebalancing the economy toward consumption or a strong upturn in the global business cycle appear to be two key factors that could lead to a rapid transition toward a more healthy inflation environment,” Ahya wrote.

Source: www.businessinsider.com