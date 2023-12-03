(Photo by Carlos Jasso/AFP) (Photo by Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to 401(k) fund options, more may be less in terms of your ability to choose good investment choices.

Certainly, employers have been generous in the number of options offered in 401(k)s. According to a recent survey, “In 2020, the average large 401(k) plan offered 28 investment options, of which about 13 were equity (stock) funds, three were bond funds, and nine were target-date funds.”

Research published by Brightscope and ICI has divided the options into several investment varieties:

Mutual funds held 40 percent of large private sector 401(k) plan assets in the sample in 2020.

Collective Investment Trusts (CITs) held 38 percent of the assets.

Has 6 per cent stake in Guaranteed Investment Contracts (GICs),

3 percent was held in separate accounts, and the remaining 12 percent was invested in individual stocks (including company stocks), individual bonds, brokerages, and other investments.

Index funds make up a significant component of 401(k) assets, accounting for 41 percent of 401(k) assets in 2020. Index funds are widely available in all plan sizes.

More than 95 percent of 401(k) plans with plan assets over $10 million offered index funds in their plan lineups in 2020, while 86 percent of 401(k) plans with less than $1 million did so .

Are more options better or worse for 401(k) savers? If they trigger choice anxiety or poor decisions, no more is better.

I know if you’re looking at your 401(k), it’s like standing in front of a buffet. What do you consume? It’s a hard choice that leads to bad decisions. I will focus on three objectives:

Look at the expense ratio carefully. The lowest cost index funds will allow you to save the most money over time. Diversify widely. You should have index funds that invest around the world. If your employer offers “global” stock and bond index funds, those are easy options. As Vanguard founder Jack Bogle used to say, “Why choose individual funds when you can own the entire basket?” How long will it take for you to retire? People who are nearing retirement should take less overall risk in each market. You could consider target-date funds, which reduce risk as you age but keep an eye on expenses. Some can be extremely expensive.

Whatever you do, get qualified advice about what is best for you and your situation. If you can’t get customized advice through your employer I would suggest hiring a fee-only fiduciary certified financial planner.