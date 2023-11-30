More than just the market: Support the founders' dreams

November 30, 2023 /3BL/ – Skiesthelimit.org is set to host two shopping events this season: an in-person Tulsa Holiday Marketplace; And a live online marketplace. These events celebrate and uplift entrepreneurs, while also providing a platform for buyers to meet the faces behind emerging businesses and support their endeavors during this festive season.

The in-person Tulsa Holiday Marketplace will take place on December 6 at 5:30pm CST at 36 Degrees North at 36 East Cameron Street in Tulsa.

Online Marketplace Live will be hosted on Zoom on December 6 at 10am PST/1pm EST.

Shoppers will have an immersive experience mingling with entrepreneurs face-to-face and virtually and have the opportunity to learn more about their products and services and purchase directly from small business founders through the nonprofit organization’s third annual showcase . The Tulsa event will also include short videos honoring the founders to recognize their significant contributions to Tulsa’s entrepreneurial landscape in 2023.

Bo Ghirardelli, CEO of Sky’s the Limit, commented, “Tulsa Marketplace and Marketplace Live represents a vibrant celebration of innovation, creativity and community. It’s a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in our communities, driving growth and economic impact. Promotes. And it’s a great way to find and buy creative gifts for the holiday season!”

Entrepreneurs featured at the Tulsa event include:

Mallery Harvey, Founder of Celestial Dreams Events and Party Rentals Leader in luxury party rentals and event planning

Leader in luxury party rentals and event planning Brian McGruder, Founder sneakersER Provides shoe care and repair services to keep shoes fresh and stylish

Provides shoe care and repair services to keep shoes fresh and stylish Ashley Samupunga, Founder of oh honey cookie company,Creating unique delicious cookies that are growing in popularity locally.

To participate in the program, sign up here.

Sky’s the Limit online marketplace, showcasing 100+ creator-led brands and highlighting founders from diverse backgrounds including women, LGBTQI+, BIPOC, disabilities, and low-income communities.

Marketplace Live presents an exclusive opportunity to interact with these emerging entrepreneurs from the marketplace, including:

Erica Stephens, Founder of Founders BerrySheet 129 Vegan Plant-Based Food and Catering Catering to the growing vegan community with plant-based options, meal planning services and educational resources.

Catering to the growing vegan community with plant-based options, meal planning services and educational resources. Chantelle Caudill, Founder of Royalicious LLC Offering affordable, easy-to-love clothing to redefine personal style without breaking the bank.

Offering affordable, easy-to-love clothing to redefine personal style without breaking the bank. Kimberly Parris, founder of ‘Cuterie by The CaribDiva CompanyEmpowering historically underrepresented food entrepreneurs through innovative snacking experiences.

Sign up here to get your spot for Marketplace Live.

Running through December 31, 2023, the online marketplace continues to expand its offerings weekly, including product-based businesses, professional services, and nonprofits supporting a variety of sectors.

To explore the diverse range of products and services offered by these talented creators and support their businesses, visit the Sky’s the Limits Marketplace.

Sky’s the Limit provides opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs – particularly those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, people with disabilities, and people from low-income backgrounds – to innovate and To connect with advisors to promote, grow and shape the enterprise of the future. The organization has also provided more than $450,000 in startup grants and educated thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

For more information about the partnership and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

,

About skiesthelimit.org: Skiesthelimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. Skiesthelimit.org is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

Source: www.3blmedia.com