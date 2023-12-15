More than a quarter of people worried about affording Christmas – ONS

More than a quarter of people in Britain are worried about following through with their Christmas plans, according to a new survey, as families look to cut back on spending this festive season.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that almost 28% of people are worried about whether they will be able to afford what they are planning to do this Christmas.

Households feeling pressured by the continuing rise in the cost of living are taking action to manage spending during the typically busy shopping season.

Nearly half said they planned to spend less on Christmas food and gifts, while 39% planned to shop early this year to spread the cost.

More than a quarter of people said they were using, or planning to use, personal savings to cover the cost of Christmas food and gifts.

We asked adults in Great Britain about their plans for Christmas (Opinion and Lifestyle Survey, 29 November to 10 December). 28% reported that they were very or somewhat worried about their ability to afford what they were planning to do at Christmas. pic.twitter.com/7FplHP3Uoy – Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) 15 December 2023

The ONS survey also revealed that a large proportion of adults feel unable to keep themselves warm this winter.

Nearly a fifth said they had been able to stay comfortably warm in their home sometimes, rarely or never in the past two weeks.

And almost half reported using less fuel such as gas or electricity in their home due to rising bills, although this was down from 56% who said so in the same period last year.

It comes as the average household energy bill is set to rise by £94 a year from January after regulator Ofgem raised the price cap in response to rising wholesale prices.

From January 1 the price cap for a typical dual-fuel home will rise from the current £1,834 to £1,928.

This figure is an average across households rather than the absolute limit on bills, so those who use more will pay more.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com