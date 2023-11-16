More than 610,000 college students will qualify for vital grants after significant changes to financial aid forms

Hundreds of thousands more students will qualify for federal need-based grants this year due to a major college financial aid form change.

More than 610,000 students will become newly eligible for Pell grants under the revised Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, which will be released by Dec. 31, according to data released Wednesday from the White House and the Education Department. Another 1.5 million people will be able to receive the maximum Pell Grant award as a result of the FAFSA changes.

These changes are another effort by the Biden administration to expand access to higher education in an affordable manner.

“Pell Grants are a vital lifeline for millions of students and families to enroll in college or career school and pursue the American Dream,” Richard Cordray, COO of Federal Student Aid, said in a press statement. “We are deeply committed to ensuring that students from all backgrounds can easily apply for and receive federal student aid through an improved FAFSA form.”

Students apply for financial aid such as Pell Grants and federal student loans through the FAFSA.

“To qualify for financial aid – grants, scholarships, work study and loans – financial aid offices need to know how much it will cost a family to go to college and what financial need is and it all starts with the FAFSA. , Justin Dreger, president and CEO of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, previously told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

Normally, the FAFSA is available for students and families to fill out in October, but it is undergoing a major change as part of the bipartisan Future Act and the FAFSA Simplification Act, which is why it will be available in December this year. Will not be available till.

One of the most significant changes is the move from the expected family contribution need analysis formula for determining eligibility for federal student aid to a student aid index, which links family size and the federal poverty level.

Under the new Student Aid Index need analysis formula, it removes the number of family members in college from the calculation and applies different eligibility determination criteria for Pell Grants. This means that some students may have a negative Student Aid Index number, indicating that they have a significant need, something that was not addressed in previous versions.

“The Student Aid Index is the back office number for determining eligibility for Pell grants and state scholarships,” Education Department Under Secretary James Quall told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. Additionally, the revised form will be “much easier for families to complete in as little as 10 minutes.”

One reason is that applicants will be able to automatically share their parents’ tax information imported from the Internal Revenue Service to ensure accuracy.

Applicants also must answer only about 26 FAFSA questions, depending on their individual circumstances, while others must answer at least 18 questions. According to the press release, this is significantly less than the 103 questions on the 2023-24 FAFSA form.

“Most students apply for the FAFSA in January and February, and are encouraged to complete it early to allow colleges to distribute financial aid letters in March,” Quall said. “When choosing a school, families should focus on the total cost of attending college after scholarships and grants are applied.”

“Typically, the emphasis is on tuition, but living expenses can be a large portion of the cost,” he said. “It is also important for families to understand the difference between scholarships and loans as they are considering financial aid awards.”

Scholarships and grants do not need to be repaid. On the other hand, the loan must be repaid including interest. Also, the terms and conditions of federal student loans differ from private loans.

Students and parents can become familiar with the new changes by viewing the revised Federal Student Aid Estimator.

Early Decision applicants should talk to their prospective school about how financial aid awards will be determined in light of the delayed FAFSA.

Counselors and teachers can use it Better FAFSA Better Future Digital toolkit to assist students and families in preparing for the new FAFSA application.

“The implementation of the bipartisan FAFSA Simplification Act by the Biden-Harris Administration modernizes an antiquated system, simplifies forms, and improves access for disadvantaged students – the most significant overhaul of the federal financial aid application since the Reagan era. represents,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a press statement. “These bold changes will ultimately bring affordable higher education within reach of more Americans.”

