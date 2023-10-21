More than 60,000 gun safes recalled after 12-year-old’s parents die

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that more than 60,000 gun safes were recalled across the country on Thursday after dozens of reports that unauthorized people could open them, including a 12-year-old boy. Who allegedly died after the gun reached inside.

Illinois-based Fortress Safe recalled 61,000 gun safes after 39 reports that a malfunction in the safes’ biometric feature caused it to appear as if they were locked to unauthorized users, but in fact they were “unable to open.” Default to” mode. The recall urged safe owners to immediately stop using the biometric feature and instead lock the safes with a key. It also asked customers to contact Fortress Safe for information on how to obtain a replacement safe.

The company said, “The safes contain a biometric reader that allows opening without pairing fingerprints unless the fingerprint is programmed, which could allow unauthorized persons, including children, to access dangerous materials including firearms.” Is.”

Open Image Model Carson Preston, 12, died after being shot after reaching for a gun kept in a Fortress Safe gun safe, his family’s lawsuit alleges.

Preston family through Claggett & Sykes law firm

Fortress Safe said it is aware of a lawsuit filed this year alleging that Carson Preston, a 12-year-old Nevada boy, died after accessing a gun from one of the company’s safes.

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by HuffPost, Carson’s father, Casey Preston, purchased the Model 44B20 Fortress gun safe from sporting goods store Sheils in March 2021.

On January 28, the gun safe reportedly failed, allowing an unauthorized user Carson to access the handgun inside. According to the lawsuit, the safe was initially shipped in a state where it was allowed to be opened with any fingerprint.

As a result, Carson suffered a “fatal gunshot wound to the head,” according to the lawsuit.

In a statement to HuffPost, Josh Dowling of Claggett & Sykes, the law firm representing the Preston family, said that “responsible gun owners should be able to rely on gun safes to protect their families.”

“Our customer experienced every parent’s worst nightmare when their son was no longer able to access their firearm due to the faulty design of the Fortress gun safe,” Dowling said. “This recall is an important first step toward holding Fortress accountable for placing defective guns on the market. “This recall reassures our customers that this was not their fault, and we hope it will prevent this type of tragedy from happening again.”

The lawsuit also claims that Shiels had received reports and complaints from customers and individuals who said the gun safe was defective, but the retailer continued to sell and advertise it.

According to court documents obtained by HuffPost, Shiels denied those allegations, and said the gun safe was not “unreasonably dangerous or in a defective condition” when it was sold. The company has filed a counterclaim against the Preston family, alleging that the child’s parents may be responsible for his death, and seeking damages in excess of $15,000, as well as attorneys’ fees. Has been.

A representative for Skiles did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. Fortress Safe declined to comment.

Source: www.huffpost.com