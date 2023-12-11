More than 500 Harvard faculty members have signed a letter defending President Claudine Gay and urging the university not to fire her.

More than 500 Harvard faculty members are calling on Harvard to retain Claudine Gay as president of the university.

Gay has apologized for his comments during a congressional hearing on anti-Semitism.

The Chairman of PEN has already resigned. MIT’s board has issued a statement in support of its president.

In the wake of Tuesday’s widely panned congressional hearings on anti-Semitism, Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania are facing growing calls from donors and business leaders to remove their presidents.

UPN president Liz Magill resigned over the weekend.

However, some Harvard faculty members are calling on Harvard to resist calls for the removal of university president Claudine Gay. More than 500 faculty members signed a letter to the Harvard Corporation, urging the university’s governing body not to fire Gay, the Harvard Crimson reported Sunday.

In the letter, faculty members urged the university to “defend the independence of the university and resist political pressures that are contrary to Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom, including calls for the removal of President Claudine Gay.”

He added, “The important work of protecting the culture of independent inquiry in our diverse community cannot move forward unless we allow its shape to be dictated by outside forces.”

According to the Crimson, signatories include law professor Lawrence Tribe; history professor and Pulitzer Prize winner Annette Gordon-Reed; and Derek Pensler, a history professor and head of the university’s Center for Jewish Studies.

The university’s governing body was scheduled to hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Sunday. Harvard did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Some Harvard faculty members have also taken to social media to defend Gay.

“I fear that very few of us have said what many of us think: He did nothing wrong, and a real failure of leadership would be to surrender to a campaign so repugnant to our values,” Harvard law professor Ben Adelson, Who has been teaching at Harvard since 2019, he wrote on X.

Harvard economics professor jason furman“Claudine Gay condemned the call for genocide before the hearing. She condemned it at the hearing. And she condemned it after the hearing,” the woman, who worked at Harvard for six years, wrote on X. Furman said the university still has work to do regarding anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

The presidents of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn faced calls to resign because of their soft response to a question by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik about whether calling for a “genocide of the Jews” was against their universities’ codes of conduct.

Gay responded, “Depending on the context it could be.” He apologized for his comments in an interview with the Harvard Crimson.

While Harvard’s governing body has remained tight-lipped about Gay’s future with the university, the MIT Governing Board has issued a statement supporting its president, Sally Kornbluth, The Hill reported on Friday.

The board wrote that Kornbluth “has done an outstanding job in leading our community, including addressing anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hatred, which we vehemently reject at MIT. He receives our full and Has unreserved support.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source: news.yahoo.com