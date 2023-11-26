More than 303,000 Honda Accord, HR-V vehicles recalled due to missing seat belts

About 304,000 Honda Accords and HR-Vs are being recalled due to potentially defective seat belts.

According to Honda’s safety report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “The front seat belt pretensioner was assembled without the quick connector and rivet securing the wire plate.” Pretensioners are devices that tighten seat belts to keep occupants in place when cars apply hard brakes or crash.

“The absence of a rivet in the seat belt pretensioner will prevent the occupant from being properly restrained in the event of a collision, increasing the risk of injury,” Honda said.

The carmaker noted that as of November 16, there were no reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue, but seven warranty claims have been made.

Here’s what Honda drivers need to know.

Which Hondas are being recalled?

The recall affects 2023 and 2024 model-year Honda Accords and HR-Vs manufactured between October 4, 2022, and October 14, 2023.

Honda expects that less than 1% of the recalled vehicles will require repairs.

How do I check if my Honda has a recall?

Drivers can enter their vehicle identification number on Honda’s recall webpage or call (888) 234-2138 to check if their vehicle is affected. Honda also plans to notify individual owners by mail around January 8.

Regardless of make or model, drivers can always enter their VIN on NHTSA’s website to check for recalls.

What do I do if my car is recalled?

Owners are asked to take the recalled cars to an authorized Honda dealership for inspection and pretensioner replacement if needed.

Both inspection and repair will be free of charge at authorized Honda dealerships.

According to Honda, any owner who has already paid for repairs related to the recall will be eligible for reimbursement.

