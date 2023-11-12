More than 25,000 mirrors may fall, consumers may get cut

Ikea is recalling more than 25,000 mirrors sold in the US and Canada because they can fall and break, causing harm to consumers.

Ikea LETTAN mirrors – about 14,600 sold in the US and 10,500 in Canada – have plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall and can break, causing the mirror to fall, “creating a risk of injury to consumers, ” the company said. Its website.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 22,400 mirrors were previously recalled in March 2023.

Ikea has received more than 65 reports about the mirrors globally, including 56 in previous recalls, and no injuries have been reported, the agency said.

The retailer said the recalled mirrors are sold in U.S. stores and online between December 2019 and June 2023 for about $29.99 to $55.99. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact IKEA to order replacement wall fittings for free.

Which IKEA mirrors were recalled due to potential damage risk?

The recall involves all sizes of LETTAN flat mirrors, which are frameless, approximately 38 inches high and were sold in widths of 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches.

The recall announcement states that the mirrors have a date stamped before and including 2105 (YYWW) and a date stamped before and including 2325 (YYWW); The first two digits represent the year, and the last two digits represent the week of creation. The date stamp is located on the back of the mirror as supplier number 21944. The following Layton mirrors (listed by size and article number) were recalled:

Layton mirror – 23⅝ inches x 37¾ inches; Article number: 804.353.05

Layton mirror – 31½ inches by 37¾ inches; Article number: 804.353.10

Layton mirror – 39⅜ inches by 37¾ inches; Article number: 604.352.69

Layton mirror – 47¼ inches x 37¾ inches; Article number: 304.353.03

What should I do if I have a mirror recalled by IKEA?

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact IKEA to order replacement wall fittings for free. Instructions for safely disassembling a mirror are provided on the Ikea website. Customers can also return the mirror to any IKEA store for a full refund. According to CPSC, proof of purchase (receipt) is not necessary to receive a full refund.

Customers can call IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 Monday through Friday from 9am to 10pm ET, or visit www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/ You can contact the company online on recalls. www.ikea.com/us/en Click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

