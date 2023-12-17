More than 200 people fall ill after eating at Raleigh restaurant, norovirus outbreak possible

RALEIGH — Hundreds of people became ill after eating at Sushi Nine in Raleigh — possibly with norovirus, our partners at WTVD report.

Two hundred forty-one people said they became ill after eating at the restaurant. Each person ate sushi nine between November 28 and December 5.

WTVD said health officials spoke to 170 customers and requested stool samples to confirm whether the illness was norovirus. Only three people said yes but they all came back positive.

The first person reported feeling sick in Wake County on Dec. 1, WTVD said.

Read more

The virus is highly contagious, causing people to become sick soon after coming in contact with a person, food, or a contaminated or infected surface.

[ ALSO READ: What are the symptoms of the ‘stomach flu’ spreading around the country now? ]

Sushi Nine voluntarily closed the restaurant on December 5 for a deep clean. The restaurant reopened three days later.

WTVD reports that Wake County is continuing to investigate to identify all sources of exposure. According to officials, customers ate several different items on the menu, so it is unclear which food caused the illness.

WTVD said no one else has been reported sick since the restaurant reopened.

People who went to Sushi Nine between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 and became ill should call Wake County Public Health at 919-250-1029.

[ ALSO READ: Rise in respiratory virus symptoms sends more people to the ER ]

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said norovirus has the following symptoms:

Diarrhea

vomit

stomach pain

nausea

Headache

Fever

body pain

dehydration

Ways to avoid the virus and other infections like it include:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or more. Hand sanitizer doesn’t make much of an impact when it comes to norovirus.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly and cook shellfish and oysters thoroughly.

Clean and sanitize your kitchen and other surfaces regularly, especially if someone is sick.

Do not attempt to prepare or handle food while you are sick. After your symptoms go away, wait two days before providing health care to others or preparing food.

If someone is sick, wash clothes or other items immediately and use them.

Click here to learn more about norovirus.

(See below: 5 cases of West Nile virus reported in North Carolina)

This browser does not support the video element.

Source: www.wsoctv.com