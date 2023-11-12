More than 1,600 Jewish Harvard alumni threaten to withdraw donations over anti-Semitism concerns

More than 1,600 Harvard University alumni say they will stop donating to the school unless Harvard takes immediate action to address anti-Semitism on campus, fueled by the Israel-Hamas war. The issue is part of a wave of challenges to colleges across the county in addressing hate speech.

High-profile billionaire alumni like Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman and former Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner have already said Harvard could face an exodus of donors if it doesn’t take steps to fix the problem , but now the largest group of alumni – most who do not have billionaire status – are threatening to withdraw their donations.

“We never imagined that at Harvard College we would have to debate the issue that terrorism against civilians deserves immediate and unequivocal condemnation,” members of the Harvard College Jewish Alumni Association (HCJAA) wrote in an open letter to President Claudine Gay and deans. demands.” Rakesh Khurana of Harvard College. “We never thought we would have to debate the identity of our humanity.”

HCJAA was formed last month in the wake of the school’s response to the October 7 attacks on Israel. Organizers say it is the first Jewish alumni association in the university’s history.

The group called on Harvard to recognize its alumni association as a formal special interest group, share concrete plans to ensure the safety of Jewish students on campus, and officially adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism. Is saying.

“We now have a movement of over 1,600 alumni who are demanding meaningful reforms to campus to ensure that every student is safe.” HCJAA co-founder Rebecca Claire Brooks told CNN.

“This is a broad and growing inter-generational movement of alumni from many different sectors and industries. Yes, some of them are very impressive donors and some of them are more normal sized donors. But we are speaking with a unified voice in response to this moment,” she said.

Harvard President Gay wrote a letter to members of the larger Harvard community on Thursday addressing the tensions. “Harvard rejects all forms of hatred and we are committed to addressing them,” he wrote. “I reiterate what I and other Harvard leaders have said before: Anti-Semitism has no place at Harvard.”

The school, he said, “has begun the process of examining how anti-Semitism manifests within our community” and “education on anti-Semitism broadly and specifically for students, faculty, and staff at Harvard.” “And will implement a robust program of training.” The school is “trying to identify external partnerships that will allow Harvard to learn from and work with others on our strategy,” he said.

Harvard officials referred to Gay’s letter to CNN when asked for comment.

philanthropy impact

Philanthropy is the largest contributor to Harvard’s revenue, accounting for 45% of the university’s $5.8 billion income last year. Philanthropic gifts accounted for 9% of the university’s operating budget last year and 36% of its $51 billion endowment amassed over decades.

According to the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), while a large portion of university endowments come from large gifts, smaller donations from alumni are becoming an important source of funding for higher education. Nearly 95% of donations received by universities in 2022 were less than $5,000.

Universities like to publicize the large numbers of donations they receive to show that they have an active alumni base, CASE said. And while larger donations are often limited to specific purposes, such as a new building or facility, universities have more discretion in how they use smaller donations.

Brooks said, “I wanted to make it possible for people, regardless of their income, to express their frustration, dissatisfaction or heartbreak toward the university.” “This is an egalitarian grassroots movement where any donor, no matter their religion or age, no matter how much they otherwise normally contribute, can participate in the pledge to send a clear signal that this type of Toxic campus culture is harmful to everyone. ,

Brooks told CNN that several similar groups at other universities have contacted him about launching similar campaigns on their campuses.

More than 300 Cooper Union alumni also recently threatened to stop donating over the New York school’s response to recent anti-Israel protests. In a letter sent to the school earlier this month, he accused the administration of being “more concerned about avoiding a scandal than about the safety of its Jewish students.”

A spokesperson for Cooper Union told CNN that the school is “immediately, thoroughly and impartially investigating all reports of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination.”

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority and we take every incident of discrimination seriously,” the spokesperson said.

CNN’s Nathaniel Meyerson contributed to this report.

