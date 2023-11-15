More than 1,300 UK jobs at risk after HS2 setback

hs2

More than 1,300 jobs at Britain’s largest train factory are at risk following Rishi Sunak’s decision to scale back the High Speed ​​2 (HS2) rail project.

French train maker Alstom said it may be forced to close the historic Litchurch Lane site in Derby due to a lack of work before the start of next year.

The situation has been worsened by the Prime Minister’s decision last month to partially cancel HS2, which has created uncertainty about the scope of the company’s contract to build trains for the megaproject from 2026.

Mr Sunak canceled the northern part of the scheme and dramatically scaled back plans for a station at Euston, with such changes expected to result in fewer trains being required for the line.

On Wednesday, Alstom said it had held lengthy talks with the government about the future of the Derby factory but said time was now running out.

If no solution is found, the company is proposing to eliminate 550 permanent roles and 780 temporary roles.

Workers at the site are building rolling stock for the Cairo monorail system and a range of Alstom’s Aventra trains for customers including Transport for London (TfL), which uses them on the new Elizabeth Line.

However, after the first quarter of 2024, the contracts are due to expire until 2026, when the HS2 contract is formally scheduled to begin.

Under that deal, Alstom and Hitachi Rail have been jointly awarded a £1.1 billion contract to build 54 high speed trains for HS2.

However, it is understood that Mr Sunak’s decision to scale back the project has raised serious doubts about whether the duration and scope of that work will remain the same, including whether it will still start in 2026. will be.

While HS2 Ltd and the Department for Transport have not yet confirmed the implications of the recent changes, Alstom is in talks with the government about increasing its pipeline of work in the interim.

Options being considered include expanding existing contracts, such as building more Aventra trains for TfL.

Second, the government will have to offer new contracts. To provide work quickly to save the factory, tenders will likely be for train refurbishment projects rather than new-build rolling stock.

An Alstom spokesperson said: “Alstom UK has been working with the government for the past six months with the joint aim of securing a sustainable future for our rolling stock factory at Derby Litchurch Lane.

“No committed way forward has yet been found and so it is with deep regret that we must now begin planning for a significant reduction in activity in Derby by entering a period of collective consultation on potential redundancies at Litchurch Lane.

“We will fully support our dedicated colleagues during this exceptionally difficult time.”

The spokesperson said the company looked forward to “delivering on our commitments on HS2” and was keeping an “open mind” about the future use of Litchurch Lane, where trains have been built since 1840.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Rail manufacturing is an important part of the UK economy and we will work closely with Alstom as it continues to meet its contractual commitments, as we do with all rolling stock manufacturers .

“While this is a commercial matter for the company, we have already set up a dedicated cross-government taskforce to provide appropriate support to workers at Alstom during this worrying time.”

