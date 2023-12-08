More than 1,100 DHL Express workers begin strike

ZipRecruiter Chief Economist Julia Pollack reveals the market’s ‘sweet spot’ when it comes to ‘making money’.

A group of unionized DHL Express workers began a strike on Thursday.

As part of the labor action, DHL Express saw more than 1,100 of its ramp and tug workers at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport engage in a work stoppage at that site. That airport serves as a global hub for the parcel delivery company.

Those who went on strike are unionized under the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which said in a press release that its DHL members total more than 6,000 nationwide.

The headquarters of Deutsche Post AG, the world’s largest global delivery company, is pictured in Bonn, Germany on March 14, 2006. Deutsche Post launched its new initiative “First Choice” and made profits of 3.76 billion euros, an increase from 2005 (Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The Teamsters said DHL Express workers’ goal with the strike is to “protest unfair labor practices and demand the company negotiate a fair contract.” According to another press release from the Teamsters, negotiations between ramp and tug workers, who are demanding “better wages and working conditions”, and the company first began during the summer.

Ford says UAW strike cost company $1.7 billion in profits

“The company was forced to stop this work, but DHL has an opportunity to right this wrong by respecting our members and coming to a stronger contract,” Local 100 President Bill Davis said in a press release. Their fair share.”

FOX Business contacted the Teamsters for additional comment on the strike.

Cargo planes are unloaded during an overnight flight at the DHL Worldwide Express Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, on Friday, August 1, 2014. The three largest delivery companies, including DHL Worldwide (Luke Sherratt/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Unionized DHL workers accuse company of pushing[ing] Outrageous demands that insult workers and fail to address unfair labor practices including retaliation against union-supporting workers.” According to the union, several complaints were filed by the Teamsters against DHL to the National Labor Relations Board. Have been found.

Thursday’s strike comes after unionized DHL workers accepted their option to join earlier this week.

Click here to read more on Fox Business

“DHL Express is committed to working with the US Teamsters and agreeing to a contract for the portion of the CVG workforce they represent,” the company said in a statement to Fox Business. “While there is no agreed time frame for these contract negotiations, we are committed to working in good faith in the December negotiation session and have offered further negotiation dates in January to conclude this matter.”

The company said the “vast majority” of its CVG-based workers worked Thursday. It also said that the Teamsters, whom it accused of attempting to “influence” and “pressure” the company into “unfair contract terms” through the strike, on Friday “in the United States Expanded their picket lines to other DHL Express locations”. , something he had anticipated as a possibility.

A DHL (European Air Transport) Airbus 300-600F landing at Frankfurt Airport. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to its statement to Fox Business, DHL Express has put “contingency plans in place” to “ensure that our customers receive the usual high level of service from DHL Express at this important time of year for their businesses.” Did. The company does not expect any significant service disruption.

According to DHL Express, the company has taken steps including switching flights and volume from CVG to other DHL locations and “deploying replacement staff to other locations.”

Starbucks employees walk out during busy ‘Red Cup Day’ event

On top of the global hub in Cincinnati, DHL Express has other facilities across the US, including smaller hubs in Atlanta and Miami.

The Germany-based DHL Group, which includes DHL Express, employs millions of people around the world.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com