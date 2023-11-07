More than 1,000 Amazon UK workers to go on Black Friday strike

Amazon workers are striking in a long-running dispute over pay, which has resulted in several workers going on strike so far this year. Photo: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty (Darren Staples via Getty Images)

More than 1,000 workers at Britain’s largest warehouse Amazon (AMZN) have launched a series of strikes this Tuesday that are set to disrupt Black Friday on November 24.

GMB union members at Amazon’s Coventry site are striking for three days between Tuesday 21 November and Thursday 23 November. The union said a fourth day of walkout has been called for Black Friday.

International strike action is expected to impact Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with Amazon workers set to take industrial action in Europe and the United States.

Read more: Lifetime ISA: Martin Lewis issues warning about LISA

The workers are on strike in a long-running dispute over pay, which has resulted in several strikes so far this year.

GMB organizer Rachel Fagan said: “This action will impact some of Amazon’s busiest days ahead of Black Friday and bring the total number of days lost in industrial action to almost 30.

“This is an unprecedented and historic moment when low-wage workers are taking charge at one of the most powerful corporations in the world. “This is our members’ response to Amazon owners not listening.”

GMB has criticized the retail giant’s just £1 wage offer after Amazon spent millions fighting its own workers over union rights at the company. Workers are demanding an hourly wage increase from £11 to £15.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We offer competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, career growth opportunities, while working in a safe, modern, work environment.”

Read more: Ryanair ticket fares will increase in winter

The company said its minimum starting wage is between £11.80 and £12.50 per hour depending on location for all full-time, part-time and seasonal roles and from April 2024, the minimum starting wage will rise to between £12.30 and £13 per hour. Will go. Hours depending on location.

“Coventry is the beating heart of Amazon’s delivery network; “Strike action this week and on Black Friday will cause disruption across the company’s UK logistics,” Fagan said.

“As Black Friday approaches, Amazon must urgently reconsider its priorities or risk taking action that could cause widespread disruption to customers and the public.”

Watch: Amazon strike: the first formal walkout on British soil

Download the Yahoo Finance app, which is available for Apple And Android,

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com