More than 1000 Amazon employees will strike on Black Friday

Sign up to our breaking news email for free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox

Sign up for our free breaking news emails

Amazon workers are set to strike on Black Friday, with unions saying it would be the biggest disruption in the company’s 30-year history.

Around 1,150 workers at Amazon’s Coventry distribution warehouse are to join a protest over pay and working conditions.

Unions say workers are tired of “just getting by” in their roles and “walking miles every day.”

The Coventry center is one of the busiest in Amazon’s UK operations, one of only two similar sites, with concerns growing about the impact of the strike on customers on what is normally one of the busiest days of the year.

Workers in the US, Germany and Italy are also expected to join the action, which unions call a “global movement” for better pay and working conditions. Strikes are also expected to take part across the US and Europe.

Workers say they want Amazon bosses to answer calls for better pay and working conditions

(GMB)

It comes as millions of customers are expected to attend its Black Friday sales on November 24, with Amazon offering customers more days of deals to shop than last year’s event.

But employees say that the company’s behavior with employees is not acceptable.

The GMB union representing workers said Independent Workers were frustrated that Amazon bosses had refused to discuss wages and working conditions despite months of action.

“It’s a simple question really,” a spokesperson said. Independent, “We want the company to sit down and start talking to us. It’s a reasonable request and Amazon bosses have refused to talk.

“This is a terrible indictment of the company. It’s a shame Amazon didn’t do this.”

The GMB said the strike would have a “significant financial impact” on businesses at busy periods.

Amanda Gearing, GMB organiser, said: “The truth is that this Black Friday will see the biggest day of industrial disruption in Amazon’s 30-year history.

Amazon says strike will have no impact on customers

(PA)

“Coventry is the beating heart of Amazon’s delivery network; “Strike action on Black Friday will cause disruption across the company’s UK logistics.”

But Amazon insisted the action would not affect customers. The company told Independent: “Customers will not face any problems. “Our Coventry site does not service customer orders directly.”

In response to workers’ concerns, it said it regularly reviews wages to ensure it offers competitive wages and benefits.

It says: “By April 2024, our minimum starting wage will rise to £12.30 and £13 an hour depending on location, an increase of 20 per cent over two years and 50 per cent since 2018.

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities.

“These are some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity to advance their career.”

Source: www.independent.co.uk