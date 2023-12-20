More than 100 container ships diverted from Suez Canal to avoid Houthi attacks

Photograph: Houthi Military Media/Reuters

More than 100 container ships have been rerouted around southern Africa to avoid the Suez Canal, in a sign of the disruption to global trade caused by Houthi rebels’ attacks on ships off Yemen’s west coast.

Shipping company Kuehne & Nagel said it had identified 103 ships that had already diverted, and were expected to go around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. The diversion adds approximately 6,000 nautical miles to the typical journey from Asia to Europe, potentially adding three or four weeks to product delivery times.

Iran-allied Houthi rebels have said they attacked the ships in response to Israel’s bombing of Gaza. Israel is retaliating against the attack by Hamas, which controls Gaza. The United States said on Tuesday it would try to lead a naval coalition to protect navigation in the Suez Canal.

Approximately 19,000 ships travel through the Suez Canal each year, making it one of the world’s major routes, particularly for the movement of fossil fuels and goods between Asia and Europe.

Kuehne and Nagel said the ships diverted so far have the capacity to carry 1.3 by 20 feet (6 meters) containers. Oil and gas tankers have also been rerouted, with BP, the largest company, publicly saying it has done so. Its rival Shell declined to comment.

The disruption has contributed to a rise in oil prices in recent days. The price of global benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose 1.2% on Wednesday to above $80, having fallen below $74 a week ago. Further price increases could ultimately impact consumer energy charges, leading to inflation.

Michael Aldwell, Kuehne & Nagel’s board member for maritime logistics, said: “Extended time spent on the water is estimated to absorb 20% of the global fleet’s capacity, causing potential delays in the availability of shipping resources. Additionally, delays in returning empty equipment to Asia are likely to create challenges, impacting the overall reliability of supply chains.

Companies around the world, including many major carmakers, are monitoring the situation to see if their supply chains are affected. The last major unexpected closure of the Suez Canal occurred in March 2021, when the Ever Given container ship blocked the passage for six days.

The latest disruption will not affect the retail industry this Christmas, as stock is prepared weeks or months in advance, meaning products are already in stores or UK warehouses. Prolonged disruption of normal shipping patterns could eventually lead to shortages of products for consumers or parts for manufacturers, although few have reported its impact so far.

This disruption coincided with a period in which many factories closed temporarily for Christmas, giving companies some extra time to obtain critical supplies. Some manufacturers had already switched from “just-in-time” supply chains, which depended on goods arriving immediately, to “just-in-case” ones with greater emergency reserves of less efficient – ​​but more flexible – parts. On the model.

