(Bloomberg) — A $1.7 trillion equity rally and the best bond gains in emerging markets in a year drew a vote of confidence from investors in U.S. exchange-traded funds, which brought in fresh deposits last week, pushing 2023 inflows to $10 billion. Became above.

Deposits in ETFs investing in developing countries as well as specific countries totaled $766.1 million in the week ended Nov. 24, based on gains of $1.57 billion in the previous week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The total investment so far this year has been $10.1 billion.

Connected: October brought another torrent launch of ETFs: Part 2

Emerging market assets are on track for their biggest monthly gains since January as US inflation eased as the Fed reached the peak of its monetary-tightening cycle and could even cut rates in 2024. Stocks have risen for four consecutive weeks, while sovereign bond yields have fallen an average of 84 basis points since late October. Carry returns are improving as 19 of the 30 widely traded developing country currencies are headed for monthly rallies.

“Despite long-term EM underperformance relative to the S&P 500, EM equities could see a significant turnaround in 2024, driven by strong economic fundamentals and favorable market conditions,” said Nenad Dinik, strategist at Bank Julius Baer & Co. in Zurich. Supported by earnings growth trajectory.” “After declining through 2023, EPS is expected to grow at twice the rate of developed markets over the next two years, a key driver of relative outperformance historically.”

Connected: Billions wiped out as stock-security trade on Wall Street misfires

On Monday, equity markets were little changed as concerns about China’s economic recovery returned and investors assessed whether euphoria about Federal Reserve policy and a reduction in inflation is justified.

Read more: China’s industrial profit growth eases as deflation persists

Still, sentiment on emerging market stocks is improving after US stocks hit record lows in a volatile year. As bets prepare for a dovish Fed in 2024, analysts have upgraded earnings estimates for companies in the MSCI gauge for eight consecutive weeks, the longest since February 2022. This has sent emerging market stocks to a valuation discount of 39% to their US counterparts. Friends, it is reaching its widest level in a year.

BlackRock Inc.’s exchange-traded fund, which buys equities outside China, limited net deposits for seven consecutive weeks, leading to withdrawals totaling $2.1 billion. Combined with equity gains, the fund’s assets have increased by nearly 50% over this period.

Read more: Emerging markets face risks after bumper month

Meanwhile, optimism is growing in Turkey over a return to conservative monetary policy. The country’s banks jumped the most in a month after Bank of America Corp issued buy recommendations on major private sector lenders.

EM currency gauges rose 0.2% on Monday, led by the Thai baht and the South African rand, amid broader dollar weakness, while sovereign risk premiums declined.

Investors poured $20 million into bond funds dedicated to emerging markets during the week ended Nov. 21, following 16 weeks of consecutive withdrawals, BofA said, citing EPFR data.

In the coming days, investors will keep an eye on interest rate decisions from Israel and Ghana.

Israel could take advantage of a sharp recovery in markets and consider easing monetary policy as soon as this week or early next year, a move that would depend on the central bank’s confidence that it has emerged from the war with Hamas. The worst economic fallout has been controlled. The shekel was weakening against the dollar before the decision.

Bank of Ghana is set to keep borrowing costs unchanged for the second consecutive meeting amid price pressures as it awaits a debt restructuring deal with bilateral creditors.

Read more: Ghana set to keep rates on deflation, debt deal

Source: www.wealthmanagement.com