More than 1.5 million people waited up to 12 hours in England's ERS last year

Ambulances from both privately owned companies and the London Ambulance Service are waiting in the queue , [+] Outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel in London, United Kingdom on November 15, 2023 (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) In photos via Getty Images

England is still in the grip of an emergency care crisis that has seen little relief over the past three years.

Overcrowded emergency rooms, ambulances lined up outside hospitals and hundreds of patients lying on trolleys waiting for a proper ward bed have become familiar sights across the country.

New figures show that this crisis is not over yet.

More than 1.5 million patients – 1,540,945 of them – waited more than 12 hours to be admitted to hospital after arriving at an emergency room between February 2023 and January 2024, according to data collected by the Liberal Democrats political party.

This is around 10% of all patients admitted to hospital from ERS in England last year.

And the problem shows no signs of slowing down. Last month, more than 54,000 people waited more than 12 hours in the ER in January — an increase of nearly 10,000 over December’s total.

Furthermore, the 12-hour figure is only one part of the treatment journey for most emergency patients. It is possible that many people were already waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

The 12-hour clock starts when staff decide to admit a patient to the hospital.

These extremely long and tragically persistent waits for care inevitably worsen patient outcomes. Some patients’ conditions will worsen while they wait for treatment. Others will tragically die before they can receive care.

In the first six months of last year, coroners issued two dozen warnings about deaths caused by delays in emergency care in England and Wales, according to an analysis I conducted for a British publication. Payment &,

I track these alerts as part of my reporting. I found 48 published between February 2023 and January 2024 – the period covered by these latest figures – which warn that a lack of capacity in emergency care will lead to deaths.

These reports detail the circumstances surrounding the deaths of specific patients, so they represent a handful of the most shocking cases. The actual death toll due to the delay will be much higher.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine estimates that there could be more than 23,000 deaths in England in 2022 due to waiting for emergency care.

Industry experts say the latest emergency room wait figures are “unacceptably long.”

Sir Julian Hartley, who leads the public hospital industry body NHS Providers, said they were “symptoms of an overstretched health service” where there were “high rates of hospital bed occupancy, delays in discharging patients from hospital and understaffing”. “severe shortages” were slowing everyone down. Flow of patients through the system.

Many other factors, from inadequate social care to an aging population, are causing overburdened emergency rooms.

Hartley says that campaigns that aim to make the nation healthier must be addressed alongside “continued investment” in the public health system.

“A whole-of-government approach to public health issues, such as obesity and smoking, would also go a long way in preventing ill health.”

Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat health and social care spokeswoman and Member of Parliament, said: “Every day thousands of patients are being left scared and in pain in overcrowded A&E, with it taking 12 hours or more to get the care they need. Have to wait till.

“Waiting for 12 hours or more can have devastating consequences for people’s health, especially the elderly and vulnerable.”

Criticizing the ruling Conservative Party, he said that in some parts of the country, waiting too long “has become the norm.”

“It is now time for Conservative ministers to start taking this National Health Service crisis seriously rather than ignoring all the warning signs while patients suffer.”