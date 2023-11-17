More student loan borrowers are filing for bankruptcy to discharge debt

Distil CEO Neely Tamminga reacts to Supreme Court gutting President Biden’s student loan distribution plan over ‘money making’

A growing number of Americans are filing for bankruptcy to discharge their student loan debt after a three-year payment gap.

The Justice Department said in a news release published Thursday that 632 borrowers applied to use bankruptcy to discharge student debt in the period from November to September, an increase from prior levels. By comparison, the average annual rate before the pandemic was about 480.

The increase is “significant” because a pandemic-era pause on federal student loan payments has been in place since March 2020. But that moratorium officially expired in early October, causing a potential financial blow to millions of Americans.

According to the latest data, the average monthly bill per person ranges between $200 and $299, though it’s even higher for some borrowers. federal Reserve data.

Collectively, borrowers would have to resume repayments amounting to about $10 billion per month, according to an analysis by JPMorgan.

“The departments expect this trend to continue,” the Justice Department said in the release.

The surge in bankruptcy filings comes a year after the Biden administration introduced a new legal path that made it easier for borrowers to discharge federal student loan debt in bankruptcy.

Updated guidelines from the Departments of Justice and Education, announced in November 2022, were designed to make it easier for the government to identify whether to grant leave without “unnecessarily burdensome and time-consuming checks”.

Congress previously set a higher bar for discharging student loan debt than other types of debt, such as medical or credit card debt, requiring borrowers filing for bankruptcy to demonstrate that the debt can be discharged if They would face “undue hardship” if payment was not made.

Now, borrowers must prove that they meet three criteria to discharge their student loan debt: lack of ability to repay the loan currently, inability to repay the loan in the future, and making a good faith effort to repay the loan.

The government said the latest data on debt discharges shows that the rule change has been successful in making it easier for eligible borrowers to discharge their federal student loan debts.

“A year ago, we planned to simplify and improve the process for student loan borrowers in bankruptcy,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a Thursday news release. “Our one-year review indicates that our efforts have made a real difference in the lives of borrowers by ensuring student-loan discharge is more accessible to eligible borrowers.”

part of policy change President Biden’s Efforts to reduce or eliminate student loan debt for Americans.

The Supreme Court earlier this year struck down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which would have wiped out up to $20,000 of debt per borrower.

since, White House announced Other efforts to reduce student loan debt, including eliminating $127 billion of debt owed by approximately 3.6 million borrowers.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com