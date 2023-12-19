Review return policies in advance, budget for extra fees and consider re-gifting… take a look at this guide if you want to save on your returns or exchanges this Christmas.

If you’re one of those people who loves returning and exchanging gifts after the holidays, prepare yourself: giving returns may look a little different this year.

“It’s going to be difficult for consumers to navigate,” said shopping expert Troy Boz. “Refund policies exist everywhere.” The biggest change, he said, is that more retailers are charging for returned merchandise.

Nearly 40% of online and brick-and-mortar retailers are charging a fee for returns this year, according to David Morin, vice president of customer strategy at Narvar, compared to 31% last year, which accounts for the cost of shipping, tracking and purchasing. Handles the task of returning information. For online retailers.

Return shipping or restocking fees are typically $3.99 (€3.65) to $9.99, he said.

The good news is that there are ways to reduce return fees and, in some cases, avoid them altogether. Here’s what experts recommend.

Review return policies in advance

Since retailer return policies vary greatly and many have changed recently, Morin recommends checking the return policy before making any purchases, even if it’s at a store you’ve previously purchased from. .

“Many retailers are offering extended return windows during the holiday gift season, but always look at the fine print,” he said.

In many cases, return windows are smaller than in previous years, according to Samantha Gordon, deals editor at Consumer Reports. “Many retailers have increased their return policies due to the pandemic, and we’re seeing those accommodations evaporate,” he said.

For shoppers, the return experience is an important part of whether they enjoy their interaction with a retailer and become repeat customers, said Spencer Kieboom, co-founder and CEO of Pollen Returns, which specializes in retail Partners with sellers to help them manage returns. For that reason, he said, “I always check the return policy”.

Join Loyalty Program

The easiest way to avoid fees is to join a retailer or brand loyalty program, which often comes with benefits like free returns.

The only downside? Doing this means receiving promotional emails about sales and discounts. If you want to limit the amount of marketing going into your primary email account, Boz suggests setting up a separate email for purchase-related messages.

For Boz, the advantages of joining loyalty programs outweigh the disadvantages. “You can earn points to get free things, you get access to special sales and free merchandise. It’s a great exercise,” he said.

do leg work yourself

Shoppers can also often avoid return fees by taking the item to the store themselves.

“Most retailers are happy to have consumers come to their stores, so they typically make in-store returns free,” Morin said. Drop-off locations have become more prevalent, he said.

Always keep receipts, tags, and original packaging until you know if you will be making a return.

Research items before purchasing

Taking the time to select the right item in the first place can eliminate the need for returns altogether, Boz said.

“If you’re not sure about something, go to the store so you don’t take any risks,” she said.

Gordon expressed a similar sentiment: “Before you buy it, make sure you want it. Don’t just buy something that’s on sale.”

Similarly, if you’re buying a gift, think carefully about the recipient’s size and preferences before making your selection.

Budget for additional fees

Refund fees are likely here to stay, so Boz recommends preparing yourself and your budget for them.

“Eventually, you may have to pay a return shipping fee of between $5 and $10 each time,” she said. “We should eventually expect returns to pay off for most retailers.”

Morin expressed a similar opinion: “Free returns for everyone all the time is probably an untenable proposition,” he said, especially given the widespread and growing prevalence of online shopping.

Keeping those fees in mind when making a purchase can help reduce surprises later.

“If you’re ordering online, you need to have a different mindset about returns,” Boz said, “and know that the chances of free returns are slim.”

Consider selling or re-gifting instead

Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch says that if making a return isn’t possible or if you want to avoid return fees, another option is to reclaim the item or sell it online.

People can sell clothes and accessories on Poshmark, gadgets and gizmos on eBay, and toys or other items on OfferUp or Facebook Marketplace, he said.

If you’re re-gifting, make sure the person will really enjoy the item.

“Just don’t do anything to get rid of it,” Woroch said.

