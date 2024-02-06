More powerful storms are here but will a new category keep people safe?

Scientists say Category 6 is needed to take into account the strength of storms induced by climate change.

Advertisement

There have been a handful of extremely powerful tropical storms in the past decade, and with more likely to occur in the future, experts have proposed a new category of intense hurricanes: Category 6.

Studies have shown that intense tropical storms are becoming more intense due to climate change. So the traditional five-category Saffir-Simpson scale, developed more than 50 years ago, may not reflect the true strength of the most powerful hurricanes.

The scientists behind the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences have proposed a sixth category for storms with winds of more than 309 kilometers per hour.

Currently, hurricanes with winds of 252 kilometers per hour (km/h) or more are Category 5. The study authors say the open-ended grouping doesn’t give people enough warning about the high dangers posed by monster storms with winds of 322 kilometers per hour or more.

Why do some experts not want Category 6?

Several experts told The Associated Press they don’t think another category is necessary. He said it could also give the wrong signal to the public because it is based on wind speed, whereas water is by far the deadliest killer. storm,

Since 2013, five typhoons – all in the Pacific – had winds of 308 kilometers per hour or more, which would have put them in the new category, two of which hit the Philippines.

The study authors say that as the world warms, conditions are becoming more ripe for such severe hurricanes, including in the Gulf of Mexico, where many of the hurricanes that hit the United States become even stronger.

,Climate change “It’s making the worst storms worse,” said Michael Wehner, a climate scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and lead author of the study.

It is not that climate change causes more storms. But the strongest are more intense.

The proportion of major hurricanes among all hurricanes is increasing and this is because warm oceansays hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy of the University of Miami, who was not part of the research.

From time to time, experts have proposed a Category 6, especially since Typhoon Haiyan reached winds of 315 kilometers per hour in the open Pacific. But the study said Haiyan “does not appear to be an isolated case.”

Storms with sufficient wind speed are called hurricanes if they form east of the International Date Line, and typhoons if they form west of the line. They are known as hurricane In the Indian Ocean and Australia.

“If the world stuck to just five hurricane categories,” says study co-author Jim Kossin, a former NOAA climate and hurricane researcher now with the First Street Foundation, “as these storms and become stronger, it will further reduce the potential risk.”

Pacific hurricanes are stronger because there is less land to weaken them and storms have more room to become more intense, unlike gulf of mexico And the Caribbean, Kosin says.

Kossin and Wehner say no Atlantic hurricane has yet reached the potential limit of 315 kilometers per hour, but as the world gets warmer, the environment becomes more favorable for such storms.

Wehner said as temperatures rise, the number of days with favorable conditions for a potential Category 6 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico will increase. There are now about 10 days a year where the environment could be right for Category 6, but that could take up to a month if the world gets 3°C warmer than pre-industrial levels. This would make Atlantic Category 6 more likely.

MIT hurricane expert Kerry Emanuel says Wehner and Kossin “make a strong case for changing the scale”, but he said it is unlikely to happen because officials know that most damage from hurricanes is caused by storm surges and other causes. It happens. flood,

Will Category 6 help keep people safe?

Jamie Rome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, says that when warning people about hurricanes, his office “tries to focus on the individual dangers, which include storm surge, wind, rain, etc.” storm and rip currents, rather than a special category of hurricane, which only provides information about threat from the wind. Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale already captures ‘catastrophic damage’ from wind, so it’s not clear another category would be needed even if storms become even stronger.”

Advertisement

McNoldy, former Federal Emergency Management Agency director Craig Fugate, and University at Albany atmospheric sciences professor Kristen Corbosiero all say they don’t see the need for a sixth and stronger hurricane category.

“Maybe I’ll change my tune when the rapidly intensifying hurricane in the Gulf reaches Category 6,” Corbosiero said in an email.

Source