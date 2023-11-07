More oil supertankers than ever are headed to the US to load crude for export as OPEC+ curbs supply

Bloomberg reported that a record 48 oil supertankers are going to America.

US crude oil production and exports are increasing rapidly, while OPEC+ countries have curbed oil supply.

According to EIA, US oil exports in the first half of 2023 are expected to reach 3.99 million barrels per day.

U.S. crude oil production is surging rapidly, leading to record-high numbers of supertankers filling up the Gulf Coast for export to markets around the world.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 48 ships will set sail for the US over the next three months – the most in at least six years.

This comes as top OPEC+ producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are cutting production to boost oil prices. Then last month, the potential impact of the Israel-Hamas war had traders biting their nails on the risk of a growing squeeze on oil production.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production hit an all-time high of 13.2 million barrels per day last month, and exports are at the highest level since sanctions were lifted in 2015.

U.S. oil exports for the first half of 2023 stood at about 3.99 million barrels per day, according to a report from the Energy Information Administration in October.

An analyst who spoke to Bloomberg said shipments from the US Gulf Coast were expected to rise to 4.1 million barrels a day next month, up 100,000 barrels from December last year.

The US is exporting more of its “light, sweet” crude abroad, and keeping the heavier grades for use at home.

Last month’s EIA report showed that the US still imports more oil than it exports. Even though US crude oil production is growing rapidly, many US refineries are built to work with “heavy, sour” crude oil.

