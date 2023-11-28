The extension would also mean more aid could reach Gaza where the humanitarian situation remains “catastrophic”.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was extended on Tuesday with plans to release other Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, came into force for the first time on Friday.

So far it has enabled the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. About 19 other hostages, mostly foreign workers, were freed by Palestinian militants, although this was outside the agreement.

The ceasefire, which was due to expire on Tuesday morning, was extended by two days until Thursday.

This should allow the release of approximately 20 hostages and 60 additional prisoners, as well as the delivery of further aid to Gaza, where the humanitarian situation remains “catastrophic”.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari said the extension was agreed on the same terms as before: one hostage for three prisoners.

According to Israeli media, the Israeli government received a list of ten hostages to be released on Tuesday, without disclosing their names.

During the night, eleven Israeli hostages were released from Gaza, including three with dual French nationality – Erez and Sahar Calderon (12 and 16 years old), and Eitan Yahalomi.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “extremely pleased” by the news.

The family’s lawyers told AFP there was “immense joy”, although “incomplete” as Erez and Sahar’s father remained in Hamas hands.

Shortly afterward, Israel freed 33 Palestinians from their prisons. The majority of those the Israelis have released are children and young men – usually between the ages of 15–19 – imprisoned for stone throwing or public disorder.

“I can’t describe what I’m feeling. It’s an indescribable joy,” said Mohammed Abu al-Humus, one of the Palestinians exchanged on Monday.

Upon returning home to East Jerusalem, he hugged his mother and kissed her hand, according to an AFP team at the site.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to have all your kids around you,” he told reporters.

But in Beitunia, in the occupied West Bank, where the liberated prisoners arrived in a white bus, the celebration was short-lived: a young Palestinian, whose identity has not been confirmed, was shot dead during a violent clash with Israeli forces nearby. ” Has been done. the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

