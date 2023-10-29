More help arrived in Acapulco, and the death toll from the storm rose to 39 as debris was discovered by searchers.

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — More resources are arriving on Mexico’s battered Pacific coast, and the death toll from Hurricane Otis is rising as searchers pull more bodies from Acapulco’s port and beneath fallen trees and other storm debris. Are meeting.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Saturday that his opponents were trying to inflate the death toll to damage him politically, but few expected the latest death toll of 39 to stop there. Hundreds of families are still waiting for word from loved ones.

Otis came ashore early Wednesday with devastating winds of 165 mph (266 kph) after strengthening so quickly that people had little time to prepare.

Cristian Vera stood on an Acapulco beach Saturday looking out toward dozens of sunken boats, including three of her own, all floating or out of the water.

Despite losing his livelihood in Otis’ brutal passage up Mexico’s Pacific coast, the 44-year-old fisherman felt lucky. Early in the day, she saw a body floating out of the water and saw families coming and going in search of their loved ones.

Mexican officials on Saturday raised the official toll from Otis to 39 dead and 10 missing. But Vera and others suggested the number was likely to rise, partly due to the number of what began as a tropical storm and transformed into a devastating Category 5 hurricane in just 12 hours.

Vera, along with four others, took turns swimming with empty gas jugs to try to raise their sunken boats from the shallow harbor.

Leaning against a small wooden fishing boat like his own on a beach littered with trash and fallen trees, he explained that some of the people who died were either fishermen tending their boats or boat captains whose Their owners had told about it. They needed to make sure their boats were okay when Otis was still a tropical storm.

“I was very worried that night because this is how I make a living, this is how I feed my children,” Vera said. “But when I started to realize how strong the wind was, I said, ‘I won’t have a boat tomorrow, but God willing, Acapulco will see another day.’”

Earlier on Saturday, Security Secretary Rosa Isela Rodríguez said in a video message recorded with López Obrador posted on Platform He said the victims have not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The new death toll marks an increase of 12 from the initial number of 27 announced on Thursday. But the human loss caused by the storm was becoming a point of controversy. Rodriguez also said that the number of missing people had increased to 10.

In Acapulco, government workers and volunteers cleared streets, gas station lines ran around the block for fuel, and some lucky families received essential food as a more organized relief operation began four days after the storm struck.

Military personnel and volunteers worked on Acapulco’s main tourist strip. They cut down fallen palm trees and metal signs. Cellphone signals were partially recovered near some of the most luxurious hotels, and officials set up a charging station for people to charge their phones.

But on the city’s periphery, neighborhoods remained in complete chaos. The government presence found in the tourism center was not seen in other areas. With no signals, no water and no food, people young and old had to wade through foot-deep mud and flooded roads to reach large warehouses that someone had found filled with food. They carried bags of food and liquids.

There has been a delay in arrival of help. The storm’s devastation decimated the city of about 1 million people on its first day, and because it intensified so rapidly on Tuesday nothing was done in advance.

The authorities faced a difficult task in searching for the dead and missing.

A military officer, who did not want to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said searchers in his area had found at least six bodies and his own unit had found one body. Finding bodies was difficult because they were often covered by trees and other debris, he said.

Most families are desperately searching for water, with some saying they are finding their supplies limited. The municipal water system came to a standstill because there was no electricity in its pumps.

Officials said the military presence in the area would increase to 15,000, and López Obrador called on the armed forces to set up checkpoints in the city to prevent robberies.

The President said the National Electric Company told him that service has been restored to 55% of customers in the affected area, but more than 200,000 homes and businesses remain without power.

The federal civil protection agency has counted 220,000 homes damaged by the storm, he said.

Associated Press writer Fabiola Sanchez in Mexico City contributed to this report.

