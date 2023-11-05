More fruit pouches for children are being recalled due to lead-related illnesses

Federal health officials are expanding their investigation into potentially lead-tainted sachets of apple cinnamon fruit puree marketed for children amid reports of more illnesses and additional product recalls.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday it had received reports of seven illnesses possibly linked to the contaminated puree in at least five states.

Two new companies, Schnucks Markets of St. Louis and Weis Markets of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, announced the recall of some cinnamon apple sauce products because they may contain high levels of lead. Wanabana of Coral Gables, Florida previously recalled all lots and expiration dates of its apple cinnamon fruit puree.

FDA officials said eating the contaminated products could cause “acute toxicity.” Parents and caregivers should not buy or serve cinnamon applesauce products, which are sold through many retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree, and Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores.

The agency said children and others who consumed the products should be tested for possible lead poisoning.

The investigation began in North Carolina, where health officials are looking into reports of four children with high blood levels linked to the Wanabana product. State health officials analyzed several lots of the product and detected “extremely high” concentrations of lead. The FDA confirmed the results.

FDA’s Coordinated Outbreak Response and Assessment Network is leading the investigation in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health officials.

Lead is poisonous to people of all ages, but can be especially harmful to children. Most children have no obvious symptoms, so it is important that children who are exposed get tested to check lead levels in their blood. The FDA said short-term exposure to lead can cause symptoms such as headache, stomach pain, vomiting and anemia.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes. Lead exposure can seriously harm children’s health, causing brain and nervous system damage and slowing growth and development. There is no known safe level of lead exposure, the AAP said.

Jonelle Alesia, The Associated Press

