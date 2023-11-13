More from the US vs. Google trial: Vertical search, pre-installs, and Firefox/Yahoo

We’re almost two months into the Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case against Google – one of the biggest battles in tech antitrust since the US sued Microsoft in the 1990s – and the revelations keep getting even more interesting. Have been.

In our last roundup, we learned how Google spent $26.3 billion in 2021 to make itself the default search engine across all platforms and how Google tried to preinstall Chrome on iPhones. Over the past few weeks, more details have emerged about the inner workings of Google, including some of the search engine’s most lucrative search queries, what revenue-share agreements between Google and Android OEMs might look like, and why Expedia is facing hurdles from Google. Select.

Before we look at some of this news…

Why does the Google vs. US antitrust case matter?

The government has argued that Google uses its platform and makes deals with partners to prevent any competition in search or advertising, thus preventing competitors from accessing the data they need to improve their products. Will be required for.

If Judge Amit Mehta rules against Google, the search giant will have to change its behavior and share its APIs with third-party developers. It could also be banned from making anti-competitive and exclusive deals with smartphone and computer makers and wireless carriers.

Google may have to hand over all or most of the data it collects to other search engines so they can improve their products and attract more users. The DOJ has said that Google receives 16 times more data per day than Bing.

The promoters want to show that antitrust law remains relevant and that even though Google is basically God of the Internet, it is still no match for US law.

Google’s outcome could also have implications for other Big Tech cases. The FTC sued Amazon in September for using anti-competitive and unfair strategies to illegally maintain its monopoly power. The DOJ has been investigating Apple for years over the company’s policy toward third-party apps on its devices and whether it unfairly favors its own products. There is an ongoing case between the FTC and Facebook, in which the agency asks Facebook to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

This isn’t Google’s only antitrust case currently on trial. The search engine giant settled a separate antitrust lawsuit with dating site Match Group last week. On November 6, Google went for testing with Fortnite creator Epic Games. The latter is expected to prove that Google engages in anti-competitive behavior with respect to its Android app store, Google Play, and its commission structure.

Now, onto the roundup!

A window into Google’s most popular search queries

Judge Amit Mehta ruled to make public a list that shows which search terms make Google the most money. The list of popular search terms ranked by revenue includes 20 terms that were attractive for the week of September 22, 2018. Also includes information like revenue per search term, how many queries each of those terms received, as well as a separate list of ordered popular search terms. By questions (not revenue), all modified. The list that we can see is as follows:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

vehicle insurance

car insurance

cheap flights

car insurance quotes

DirecTV

online college

AT&T

Hulu

iPhone

uber

spectrum

Comcast

xfinity

insurance quotes

free credit report

cheap car insurance

AARP

lifelock

Actually, there is little surprise here. We’ve already established that Google and Apple have a long and mutually beneficial relationship while still competing, so it’s not surprising to see three Apple search-related queries bringing in big bucks – at least $22. September, 2017 was not the official release date of iPhone 8.

Meanwhile, queries like “car insurance,” “cheap flights” and “credit reports” are perennial favorites and they illustrate how much Google dominates vertical search – that is, searches in very specific market categories. As far as LifeLock goes…the big Equifax data breach of 2017 was a hot topic in September 2017 and LifeLock was making a big effort to win business with those who wanted to purchase identity theft protection.

Revenue-share for pre-installing Google apps on Android

Jamie Rosenberg, a Google employee who focuses on Android and Google Play, testified in Google’s defense on November 8., He said the competition between Google and Apple is “as intense as it gets,” Bloomberg reported.

Rosenberg described how Google asks manufacturers to sign a Mobile App Distribution Agreement (MADA), which requires Android smartphone makers (like Samsung or Oppo) to bundle 11 Google apps, including Search, Chrome, and Play, on the device. Must be pre-loaded. That said, they don’t need to be the default option.

Google also has revenue share agreements (RSAs) with smartphone manufacturers and wireless carriers (such as Verizon) that require them to set Google Search and the Chrome web browser as the default. Rosenberg defended the move, saying it was because of Google Apps. [like Search] Are “best in class”. RSAs also inspire other companies to make or sell more Android devices, he said.

Expedia complains about too many ads and expensive ad payments on search

On November 1, Expedia and IAC President Barry Diller testified about their concerns about how the increasing number of ads in search results is impacting organic listings.

In a letter to Google, Diller wrote, “I must say I am now on the verge of rebellion because Google’s actions are a disservice not only to Expedia but also to IAC and all the players who depend on a level playing field.” Are.” According to Bloomberg, back in 2019.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai hit back, saying that Google’s Travel List was one of the most popular experiences created by the company.

Expedia executives also testified about the cost of the ads and how the increases had no impact on search results. On October 19, Expedia’s former chief operating officer, Jeff Hurst, told the court that the company’s advertising fees increased tenfold from $21 million in 2015 to $290 million in 2019. And yet, Expedia’s traffic from Google did not increase. The implication was that this was due to direct competition from Google. According to The Seattle Times, Hearst reported that Google had begun sharing its flight and hotel data in search results during that period.

European antitrust fine prompts Google to raise search engine quality

The government argued on November 10 that Google attempted to boost its search engine in the EU after being hit with a €5 billion antitrust fine in 2018, internal documents revealed, according to Bloomberg.

According to the DOJ, the EU antitrust order forced Google to provide Android phone users with a screen with five search engine options to choose from. In response, Google created a plan, dubbed “Go Big in Europe”, to enhance search results in France and Germany with more local content in 2019 and 2020: news, post-game soccer video highlights, local television. Streaming information on options and pronunciation exercises for different languages. Its purpose was to encourage users to click on Google’s home screen rather than the competition.

This revelation effectively supports the Justice Department’s argument that without competitive pressure, Google has little incentive to improve its products, a classic result in monopoly.

Mozilla finds Google’s supremacy in search

Interestingly, on November 1, Mozilla CEO Michel Baker defended Google’s quality as a search engine even in a “competitive” environment. Specifically, Baker described how, Mozilla “failed” when it switched Firefox’s default search engine from Google to Yahoo.

Quick background: Yahoo struck a deal with Mozilla in 2014 to pay the browser maker $375 million annually to become the default search engine on Firefox. At the time, Google was offering $276 million, Baker said. Reader, that was a bad deal.

According to Bloomberg, he said, “I felt strongly that Yahoo was not delivering the search experience we needed and contracted for.” The executive said Yahoo had promised to reduce the number of ads and offer less user tracking, but still slowly began serving more ads to users.

“The number of users staying with Firefox declined significantly during the years when Yahoo was the default,” Baker said.

Baker, who was providing a recorded statement to defend Google, said Mozilla users clearly wanted and expected Google.

However, this is not the whole story. Yahoo was already far behind Google in terms of search technology at that time. But at the same time, Firefox was far behind Chrome, which ended 2014 with about 50% market share and ended in 2017 (when Google got the dominant default search position over Firefox) with about 65% of all web browser usage on desktop. Was: And mobile is even more skewed towards Chrome. In other words, the number of Firefox users may be declining for other reasons, although blaming Yahoo certainly works in Google’s favor here!

The case continues…

