More free COVID-19 tests can now be ordered as the surge continues

The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that Americans can now order another round of four free COVID-19 tests for this season, as health officials prepare for an expected resurgence in the virus in the coming weeks .

USPS says four additional tests will be shipped for free starting the week of November 27.

How to order more free COVID tests

Tests can be ordered online at http://covid.gov/tests or through the Postal Service’s webpage — similar to the previous round of free tests offered in September. If you need assistance, or do not want to order online, you can call 1-800-232-0233 or 1-888-720-7489 for TTY.

Households who did not order their first batch of four free tests after reopening orders were issued earlier this fall will be able to order two from USPS for a total of eight free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which supplies tests from its stockpile of previously purchased kits, said last week that 56 million tests had been administered so far this season. This works out to about 14 million US families who have requested testing.

Federal health officials are urging Americans to continue using COVID-19 tests along with vaccinations and other precautions like masking to reduce the risk of spreading the virus this holiday season.

COVID-19 testing could also help people figure out whether they should take a course of Pfizer’s Paxlovid, a drug treatment that could help prevent more severe symptoms. This medicine will remain available even after its launch in the private market this month.

The new testing kits come as health officials closely examine data tracking the virus, with cases projected to surge this winter.

After several weeks of largely slow or flat declines in COVID-19 trends, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that some indicators — emergency department visits and hospitalizations — are down “slightly” across the country. “It has started to rise.

COVID-19 still accounts for the largest share of emergency department visits for viral respiratory illnesses nationwide, according to CDC data, even as trends for flu and RSV have accelerated in recent weeks.

“I hope you’re still wearing masks when needed, I hope you’re getting that updated vaccine,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told a group of public health organizations on Wednesday.

Becerra said he recently returned from a cross-country flight with his 90-year-old mother.

Becerra said, “There weren’t a lot of people wearing masks, but thank God we were wearing masks. In fact, he’s the one who first took out the mask and reminded me because the last thing I need is That she got COVID to go to Thanksgiving.” ,

