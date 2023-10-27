More employees are taking 401(k) withdrawals to cover emergencies

More people are making tough withdrawals from their 401(k) accounts, raiding retirement funds to cover emergency medical expenses or avoid losing a home.

Hard withdrawals from Fidelity Investments 401(k) accounts have tripled in five years, according to a report from the investment firm. The share of plan participants withdrawing money increased from 2.1% in 2018 to 6.9% in 2023.

“It’s a big problem, and it’s a growing problem,” said Kirsten Hunter Peterson, vice president of thought leadership at Fidelity.

Vanguard reports that difficulty withdrawals have doubled over a four-year period, from a monthly rate of 2.1 transactions per 1,000 participants in 2018 to 4.3 in 2022.

Investment experts say Americans who use retirement money to cover an urgent expense are often acting out of desperation. They may lack emergency savings and live on too tight a budget to risk taking out a loan.

“What we know is that people will dip into their 401(k) when they have no other savings tools available,” Peterson said.

Still, financial planners say taking hardship distributions from a traditional 401(k) plan is far from ideal.

Hardship withdrawals from 401(k) should be a ‘last resort’, experts say

The IRS considers the money taxable income. You may also face an additional 10% tax penalty if you make early withdrawals from your retirement account. (The IRS publishes a handy list of exceptions to that penalty.) You’re not allowed to repay the money, and you’ll miss out on the compound interest those dollars would have earned between now and your retirement.

The cost can be huge. Let’s say you have a 401(k) with a $38,000 balance, and you need $15,000 for an unexpected expense. According to an example provided by Fidelity, to cover all taxes including the 10% penalty, you would need to withdraw a total of $23,810, leaving only $14,190 in your account.

“We view it as a last resort,” said Andrew Fincher, a certified financial planner in Vienna, Virginia. “This is not a good place to go.”

The increase in hardship withdrawals comes at a time when, compared with four or five years ago, many Americans are spending more and saving less.

Workers are saving 3.9% of their disposable income as of August, compared with 6.6% in August 2018, according to federal data.

It is difficult to save money these days because inflation has increased. Annual inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022. The annual rate fell to 3.7% in September, although the figure remains above the Fed’s target of 2%. For most of the last decade, prices rose 1% or 2% in a typical year.

The country accumulated savings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the era of stay-at-home orders and federal stimulus checks, which pushed the national savings rate to historic lows.

That era is over. Today, less than half of American adults have enough emergency savings to cover three months of living expenses, according to a recent report from Bankrate, a personal finance site.

Difficulty in withdrawal amid rising inflation, high interest rates

Experts say the increase in hardship withdrawals reflects a confluence of economic forces, including rising prices, higher interest rates and the depletion of pandemic savings.

Hardship withdrawals are designed for workers who face “immediate and overwhelming financial need,” according to IRS rules.

The IRS says you probably can’t withdraw hardship funds to buy a boat or a home theater system. But you can take it to cover expensive medical care, home purchase, college tuition or funeral expenses, or to prevent foreclosure or eviction. You only withdraw as much as you need to cover the hardship.

According to Vanguard data, housing and medical cost hardships are the leading causes of withdrawal. In 2022, 36% of withdrawals were made to avoid foreclosure or eviction, and 32% covered medical expenses.

Many financial advisors consider a hardship withdrawal to be one of the worst financial moves an employee can make. But some scenarios are worse.

“If you’re going to move out of a house, not moving out of the house may be more important than saving for retirement,” said Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at the Employee Benefits Research Institute.

In 2018, Congress relaxed restrictions on hardship withdrawals for American workers facing dire need. Among other changes, lawmakers removed the requirement for workers to borrow against their 401(k) before taking a hardship withdrawal.

which is better? Withdrawals from or borrowing against a 401(k) plan?

Borrowing against a 401(k) is a viable option for withdrawing money. Workers can borrow up to half their account balance, up to a maximum of $50,000, and repay the money through payroll deductions.

Fincher, a financial planner from Virginia, had a client who needed $40,000 to cover an unexpected medical expense.

“He had no savings for this. Their insurance was not able to cover their needs,” he said.

Fincher recommended that clients borrow money from their 401(k). When you borrow against a 401(k), you repay the loan, plus interest, to yourself. Interest helps you recover your lost income by withdrawing money from your investment account.

But Fincher’s client chose to withdraw from the difficulty. That option freed them from large monthly loan payments. Instead, the client increased his 401(k) contributions to recoup the lost money.

The share of Fidelity plan participants who borrowed on their retirement funds declined from 6.5% in 2018 to 5.7% in 2023. All told, 12.6% of participants borrowed or made difficulty withdrawals from their 401(k) plans in 2023, compared with 8.6%. In 2018.

“Historically, we have steered people away from making hardship withdrawals,” said Fidelity’s Peterson. “We generally don’t want people dipping into their long-term retirement savings to cover everyday or emergency expenses.”

Fidelity has worked with employers including Whole Foods Market and Starbucks to offer emergency savings accounts to workers. The initiative encourages employees to make automatic contributions to individual savings accounts, similar to how they fund a 401(k).

“Many people have become accustomed to thinking of their retirement savings as their emergency savings,” Peterson said, “because they have no other sources of savings available.”

