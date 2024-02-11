More details have leaked as the Lakers have acquired their 'top target' on the buyout market in Spencer Dinwiddie

Jon Jones-USA TODAY Sports

More details have emerged on the contract of guard Spencer Dinwiddie by the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Dinwiddie, who was dealt to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline, agreed to a buyout and is expected to clear waivers soon. The Brooklyn Nets acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young in the Dinwiddie deal at the deadline.

The Lakers are reportedly paying Dinwiddie $1.5 million for the rest of the season to help protect the team.

According to a report, the Lakers were able to give Dinwiddie more than the minimum contract due to not using their full non-taxpayer mid-tier exception when they signed guard Gabe Vincent in free agency last offseason.

It’s possible that being able to offer more than the minimum helped the Lakers negotiate with Dinwiddie.

Jovan Buha and Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote, “The Lakers were among several playoff teams – including the Dallas Mavericks – who seriously pursued Dinwiddie with the opportunity for a significant role on the roster.” According to team sources not authorized to speak publicly, “He was the Lakers’ top target in the buyout market after the team folded before the trade deadline.”

While the Lakers did not make any trades at this year’s deadline, the team is still bolstering its roster by adding Dinwiddie.

The veteran guard fills an immediate need for Los Angeles, as the team needs another ball-handler at the guard position, with Vincent missing the majority of the 2023-24 season so far due to a knee injury.

There’s still a chance Vincent returns this season, but the Lakers are making sure they have insurance behind Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell by adding a player like Dinwiddie.

The former second-rounder has playoff experience, which will help the Lakers as they look to move up in the Western Conference standings this season.

Once Dinwiddie officially signs with Los Angeles, the team will officially have a full roster with 15 players under contract.

This season, Dinwiddie appeared in 48 games for Brooklyn. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the Nets, while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from beyond the arc.

If Dinwiddie can shoot the ball at a high rate in Los Angeles, he could play an important role for the team throughout the season.

Source: lakersdaily.com