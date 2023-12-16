It appears this season is one for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as many traditional finance companies seek regulatory approval to introduce more to the market.

First Trust is the latest asset management firm looking to create another Bitcoin ETF. However, the company wants to launch a buffer fund and not a spot product like others.

First Trust to Launch Buffer Bitcoin ETF

According to a Dec. 14 Form N1-A filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), First Trust has filed to launch the First Trust Bitcoin Buffer ETF to provide investors with exposure to negative losses while maintaining exposure to Bitcoin. Can help in saving from. (BTC) performance.

While spot Bitcoin ETFs have a direct impact on the price movement of BTC, buffer ETFs use options to provide a targeted level of protection if the market experiences negative returns. These funds are also known as defined-outcome ETFs, and they limit investors’ losses by providing a buffer in exchange for a limit on how much profit they can make on market gains.

The First Trust Bitcoin Buffer ETF is designed to participate in the positive price returns of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust or any other exchange-traded product (ETP) that seeks to provide exposure to the performance of BTC and the first 30% of the buffer against the Also works as. Loss of property over a specified period.

“The cap and buffer will be further reduced by any brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and extraordinary expenses not included in the management fees of the fund. At the end of the target outcome period, the fund will reset to a new target outcome period linked to the underlying ETP and buffer, but the range may change depending on market rates as of the start of the new target outcome period,” in the First Trust prospectus. Having said.

no guarantee of safety

While a buffer ETF seeks to achieve specified results, there is no guarantee that investors are completely protected. First Trust noted that investors could lose some or all of their money if they invested in the new fund.

The latest application comes as several asset management firms race to launch the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States. The crypto community expects the SEC’s decision on the applications by January.

Meanwhile, buffer ETFs have been in existence since 2018. Since then, they have become a significant part of the ETF market, attracting more than $27 billion in assets, according to a report by multinational financial services company Charles Schwab.

source: cryptopotato.com