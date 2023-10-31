More companies closing in England and Wales since 2009

More businesses have closed in England and Wales in recent months than in 2009 after the financial crisis, according to government figures.

The construction, retail and hospitality sectors are most affected.

New Insolvency Service data has revealed that company insolvencies increased by a 10th between July and September compared to the same period last year.

6,208 insolvencies were recorded during the quarter, including 4,965 creditors’ voluntary liquidations (CVLs) and 735 compulsory liquidations.

A CVL indicates that a company’s directors have chosen to wind it up if it cannot pay its debts, rather than being forced to do so by creditors.

The latest quarter’s total was 2% lower than between April and June, however, where the number of bankruptcies rose to 6,319 – the highest level since the second quarter of 2009.

More companies have closed down in the last two quarters than when Britain was in recession due to the global financial crisis.

Additionally, there have been more CVLs since the current series of government records began in 1960.

Many businesses are reeling from the Covid pandemic, with support measures being lifted and struggling with high inflation, rising interest rates and low consumer demand.

Mark Ford, partner in restructuring and recovery services at Evelyn Partners, said: “The recent increase in total bankruptcies has mainly come from company voluntary liquidations rather than other insolvency processes, and this suggests that it is the business directors who are driving their liquidations. Companies are taking decisions.

“They appear to have concluded that the sport faces a combination of legacy debt from the Covid pandemic and very strong financial constraints and global uncertainty.”

Last year saw the highest number of bankruptcies among construction firms at 4,276, almost a fifth of all cases identified in the sector.

Wholesale, retail and hospitality have also experienced more company bankruptcies, with many companies hit by higher energy bills and business costs, and consumer confidence is declining.

Meanwhile, the number of businesses in “severe” financial distress rose by almost a quarter between July and September compared with the previous three months, according to data from consultancy Begbies Traynor.

The analysis also raises concerns over the outlook for the construction and property sectors with an increase in the number of companies at risk.

Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “The construction industry, which has long been a beacon for the health of the economy, looks particularly vulnerable as more than 70,000 companies are now in significant financial distress and around 6,000 are in severe distress. Are in financial trouble.” – Often a precursor to formal bankruptcy.

“These businesses now have to contend with inflation—shrinking margins, weak demand and a looming recession. This is likely to be an insurmountable task for many people.

