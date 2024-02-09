More Buffalo entrepreneurs will benefit from $3 million coming to the East Side

Zandra Zantel’s beauty products business, which she started when she was just 12 years old, was one of the first small businesses on the East Side that Foundry supported more than a decade ago.

Since then, many more entrepreneurs have emerged who have been helped by the community-based group as it tries to create a pipeline of next generation entrepreneurs from the underprivileged community.

Now, with the help of $3 million, The Foundry, in collaboration with entrepreneur services organization The Exchange at Beverly Gray, will be able to serve even more small businesses on the East Side, like Zantelle’s business, Zandra Beauty.

It is part of a three-year small-business development initiative supported by partners such as the City of Buffalo, Empire State Development and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, which promotes the entrepreneurial efforts of businesses served by both organizations.

Tamara Zantel was recently named Director of Business Development at The Foundry.

Michael Petro

“When many people said ‘no’ to my daughter, The Foundry said ‘yes,’” said Tamara Zantel, Zandra’s mother and recently named director of business development at The Foundry.

“They told her ‘yes’ to practicing her art and building a product-based business on Buffalo’s East Side at just 12 years old,” he said. I have now become part of that ‘yes’ that many entrepreneurs in our community need to hear.

Michael Petro

The funding will come through the Regional Revitalization Partnership, which uses private and public funding to invest in the East Side as well as the cities of Niagara Falls and Rochester. It will move toward creating a dedicated support network that will provide accessible programming tailored to the needs of small businesses on the East Side, which supporters say will change the face of entrepreneurship in the neighborhood.

Derrick Parson, executive director of The Exchange at Beverly Gray, talked about the $3 million funding, which he says will help encourage innovation and diverse perspectives.

Michael Petro

“It’s no secret that the need for funding and resources for (Black Indigenous people of color) entrepreneurs and business owners to promote equity and eliminate systemic barriers is essential,” said Derrick Parson, executive director of The Exchange at Beverly Gray. Is.” “Investing in these entrepreneurs and businesses addresses historical inequities and fosters innovation and diverse perspectives, ultimately benefiting the broader economy.”

Megan McNally, Executive Director of The Foundry, talks about the new partnership with The Exchange at Beverly Gray.

Michael Petro

With the funding announced Friday, The Foundry will expand some of its programming, bring on more staff and create additional partnerships to help with business and product development support, said Megan McNally, executive director of The Foundry.

Michael Petro

“We’re really creating something special here,” she said. “We believe the two organizations collaborating on this initiative makes perfect sense. …We are gathering all the ingredients needed for entrepreneurial success.

Small business growth on the East Side is challenged by higher levels of vacancy and recession than throughout Western New York, as well as significantly less access to capital and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, “It will continue to help the transformation of East Buffalo and make the entire city stronger for years to come.”

David Aigner, president and CEO of the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation, said the initiative will help more small businesses become neighborhood anchors. Other financial supporters of the initiative include the Farash Foundation, ESL, KeyBank/First Niagara Foundation and M&T Bank.

The initiative runs concurrently with the state’s East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant, helping local businesses recover from the May 14, 2022, massacre at Tops on Jefferson Avenue and other revitalization investments in the city. Millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements are also being planned for Jefferson Avenue to improve the walkability of the area.

“Thank you to the business people in this community for staying here, taking care of their customers, working hard and investing in their dreams to make this a better place,” said Karen Utz, regional director for Western New York at Empire State Development. ” “Your success makes Buffalo a better city.”

Source: buffalonews.com