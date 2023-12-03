More billionaires' wealth acquired through inheritance, overtaking entrepreneurship

key takeaways

The majority of wealth accumulated by new billionaires in 2023 came from inheritance, overtaking self-made wealth for the first time in nine editions of a UBS study.

The report estimates that more than 1,000 billionaires are expected to pass on $5.2 trillion of wealth to their heirs over the next 20 to 30 years.

While the net worth of new billionaires was generated by inheritance, the number of new self-made billionaires still exceeds the number of new billionaires who inherited wealth.

The number of new billionaires has grown faster this year than last year, with almost half of the new entrants coming from mainland China.

According to a recent report from UBS, more of the wealth acquired by new billionaires has come through inheritance rather than entrepreneurship. This is the first time in the nine-year history of the survey that billionaires have created more wealth through inheritance rather than work.

According to the UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report 2023, of the $291.5 billion in wealth controlled by the new billionaire class in the 2023 report, $150.8 billion came through inheritance, with $140.7 billion earned by so-called self-made billionaires.

This is part of a trend that money managers were anticipating, as the number of billionaire entrepreneurs has seen an increase over the past 30 years, the report said. The report estimates that more than 1,000 billionaires are expected to pass on $5.2 trillion of wealth to their heirs over the next 20 to 30 years.

“As the early tycoons age, responsibility is increasingly being passed on to their heirs, giving rise to potential future multi-generational billionaire families,” the report said.

China leads the world in terms of new billionaires

Overall, the number of billionaires worldwide increased by 7% this year to 2,544, according to the report. Mainland China accounted for about one-fifth of the total number of billionaires, but the country represented about half of total new billionaires.

There were 157 new billionaires in 2023, which is more than the 35 who joined in 2022. Both years are down from the 416 new billionaires in 2021.

Despite having lower wealth, the number of new self-made billionaires in the 2023 report was 84, more than the 53 new billionaires who inherited their wealth. The gap between the number of billionaires in each category is narrowing. In 2021, the number of new self-made billionaires was seven times greater than the number of those who inherited money, and three times more than last year.

According to a 2023 report, the majority of those who became billionaires through work did so by growing their businesses, with 65% achieving their wealth through organic business activity, although another 21% achieved their wealth through initial public offerings (IPOs). ) reported significant financial gains through.

While more billionaires are inheriting their wealth, that doesn’t mean they’re stepping down to run the family business. Worldwide, only 43% of billionaire heirs held a position in the family company, with the rest choosing their own careers.

Billionaires who inherited their wealth highlighted opportunities to invest in private equity, with 59% aiming to increase their allocation to direct private equity investments and 55% aiming to invest more in private equity funds. Self-made billionaires appear more attracted to fixed income investments, with 43% of them intending to boost their allocation to private debt.

The study also shows that 68% of first-generation billionaires who acquired their wealth said their philanthropic goals were the main purpose of their legacy, while only 32% of billionaires who inherited their wealth felt the same way.

“In UBS’s experience, succeeding generations are often reluctant to gift money they have not earned, and, in some cases, they may simply pass on existing family foundations,” the report said.

Source: www.bing.com