More Americans can buy investments earmarked for the wealthy. Experts say why doing this could be risky?

FG Trade | E+ | getty images

More investors are getting access to investments previously earmarked for society’s wealthiest members — but it may be too risky for some to participate, experts said.

Private investments – such as private equity funds, hedge funds, venture capital funds and stock in early-stage companies – typically require investors to be “accredited.”

Generally, this means investors must have a certain income or household wealth to participate. The criteria include earned income of at least $200,000 per year for a single person or at least $300,000 with a spouse, or a net worth of $1 million single or with a spouse.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, such rules are meant to protect against the “unique risks” of private investing relative to public stocks and mutual funds. For example, private investments may have less disclosures to investors. The SEC said accredited investors are considered more financially sophisticated and able to withstand the risk of loss.

More than personal finance:

How to use ETFs in your portfolio

More part-timers will have access to company retirement plans

You may have to pay 0% capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies in 2023

Why more people can meet the recognized criteria

But according to investor advocates, there’s a problem: The financial thresholds to become an accredited investor haven’t kept up with inflation; They haven’t changed in decades. As a result, the protective bar of “recognized” status has weakened as wealth and income have naturally increased over time.

According to the SEC, in 1983, “accredited” status was reserved for the richest families – roughly the top 1% to 2%. However, 13% – about 16 million total households – were eligible in 2019.

The expansion lets some middle- and upper-middle-class families get in, said Micah Hauptman, director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America — but many don’t have the risk appetite or financial savvy to invest in private markets. Might be possible. Consumer advocacy group.

If it had been indexed to inflation since 1983, the threshold to be an accredited investor would have been $629,000 of earned income for individuals, or a combined net worth of $3.1 million today.

“A $1 million net worth doesn’t mean that much these days,” said Charles Fella, certified financial planner and founder of Sovereign Financial Group. “You don’t have to be such a sophisticated investor to be 70 years old and have $1 million.”

Risks and Rewards of Private Investing

Private investments, as their name suggests, differ from their publicly offered counterparts.

One can usually buy stocks of public companies on a stock exchange, or buy a pool of stocks or bonds through publicly available mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Comparatively, private investing lets people invest in companies that are not listed on a public exchange.

Even investing in or possibly lending to a friend or family member’s private startup may require accreditation, said Cassandra Borchers, partner at law firm Thompson Hine.

Non-accredited investors can invest in private start-ups through crowdfunding campaigns. However, there are limits on how much they can invest – typically up to 5% or 10% of their net worth – unlike accredited investors.

A net worth of $1 million doesn’t mean much these days. You don’t have to be such a sophisticated investor to be 70 and have $1 million. charles spread Founder of Sovereign Financial Group

Borchers said the attraction of private investments is often “better returns” than their public counterparts. That’s why she thinks it’s generally a good thing that more people have gained access.

For example, private equity returns have outperformed the S&P 500 stock index by 1% to 5% on an annual basis since 2009, according to a 2021 report by Michael Semblest, chairman of markets and investment strategy for JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management. Have performed.

Mike Curtis, 58, an accredited investor based in Honolulu, Hawaii, has invested in more than a dozen private companies over the past 15 years. One thing he’s particularly fond of, he said: an investment in Shaka Tea, which made him at least a 400% gain.

Julio Estela, 41, of Wantagh, New York, made his largest personal investment in a green coffee company in 2021. Estella, an accountant and people director at the insurance company Lemonade, estimates she has made a 60% to 70% return on her money since then.

Curtis and Estella declined to disclose the value of their respective investments.

But Curtis and Estella have also faced some defeats.

For example, one of Curtis’s failed ventures was aimed at recycling wooden shipping pallets arriving in Hawaii by reusing them and putting them back into circulation.

“It was a great idea,” said Curtis, managing director of finance at Elemental Accelerator, a nonprofit that invests in climate-focused startups. “We probably didn’t research it as thoroughly as we should have, and it ultimately went south.”

Why private markets are ‘two-tier’

Haxyume | E+ | getty images

Proponents say that some of the largest US investors, such as pension funds, often have some risk in private investments. For example, 89% of public pension plans have private equity investments, accounting for 11% of their total assets, according to a 2022 study of 176 plans conducted by the American Investment Council, a trade group. Public stocks account for 46% of the scheme’s assets.

However, private markets are “two-tiered,” said Hauptman of the Consumer Federation of America.

Mom-and-pop investors don’t get access to the best deals, which are often reserved for institutional investors like pensions, Hoptman said. He said pensions also typically have teams of advisers who specialize in evaluating the merits of private companies and funds – something that most average investors cannot do easily.

“I really think…people should start with their 401(k), invest in [mutual] funds, learn the basics,” said accredited investor Curtis. “Investing in private companies is a graduate-level course. “You can’t start without prerequisites.”

Private investments also have a wider “spread” of returns than public markets. This means that the range of investment results, from high to low, is wide.

For example, from 2005–2019, the average spread of private equity funds was 21%, as measured by the 5th percentile of average fund returns; In contrast, publicly traded stock pools had spreads of 3% or less, according to a 2021 SEC report that cited data from Cambridge Associates.

Like public stocks, it’s an even riskier strategy to bet on a private investment rather than pooling exposure to a fund of many private companies, experts said.

Fela said, “If we’re talking about a startup, when they work they have a great rate of return, but when they don’t work the rate of return is terrible. ” “Obviously, it has a lot of risk potential and a lot of return potential,” he said.

What to know if you’re buying a private investment?

What this means, Hauptman said: Invest only as much money in private companies as you are willing to lose.

That said, invest only in industries you are familiar with. Investors should ask themselves: Do I have access to the information – such as the company’s financial condition, its business plan and its position in the competitive market – to determine whether it is a viable business and its chances of being successful? Is?

Hauptman said that often, mutual funds and ETFs are a better long-term approach for most people.

“I know there are a lot of shiny objects out there. Sometimes it’s private investing, sometimes it’s crypto,” he said. ,[But] slow and steady wins the race.”

Source: www.cnbc.com