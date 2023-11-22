More Americans are expected to ‘buy now, pay later’ for the holidays. Analysts see increasing risks

FILE – People shop for Nike shoes at a store in New York on November 25, 2022. A popular method of paying by installments – ‘buy now, pay later’ – is projected to have its biggest holiday season ever. But analysts have warned that greater transparency is needed in this area to prevent consumers from overspending themselves by taking out more than one loan. Julia Nickhinson/AP FILE – Shoppers browse at a store in Niles, Illinois on February 19, 2022. A popular form of installment payment – ​​’buy now, pay later’ – is projected to have its biggest holiday season ever. But analysts have warned that greater transparency is needed in this area to prevent consumers from overspending themselves by taking out more than one loan. Nam Y Huh/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers are expected to make heavy use of “buy now, pay later” payment plans this holiday season, a forecast that bodes well for retailers but that credit experts again cautioned against. Alarm bells have been rung.

Short-term loans often come with consumer-friendly interest rates and allow buyers to make an initial payment at checkout, then pay the rest in installments, usually over a few weeks, even months. This may be tempting for buyers purchasing multiple gifts for family and friends during the holidays, especially if they are balancing other debt such as student loans or credit cards.

According to a recent Adobe Analytics report on online shopping, short-term installment loans drove online spending by $6.4 billion in October, up 6% year over year. Adobe expects usage to peak in November with spending of $9.3 billion, including a single-day record of $782 million on Cyber ​​Monday. Overall, Adobe estimates that one in five Americans plans to use a buy now, pay later plan to purchase holiday gifts.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Vivek Pandya, principal analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, said that “rising interest rates, food price inflation, and resuming student loan repayments” have increased costs for consumers, but “the data showed that consumers are “Remaining flexible during the holiday season” and (they) are taking advantage of every opportunity to manage their budgets in more efficient ways.

‘Buy now, pay later’ loans follow a sharing model. The lender runs a soft credit check on applicants, then asks for a down payment with an agreement to make four to six payments at two-week intervals at the time of purchase, although terms vary. Zero-interest loans are common initial offerings.

However, if a customer pays late or misses a payment, they may be prevented from using the app, or face interest or fees. Sometimes these are flat amounts, as much as $25, and sometimes they are calculated as a percentage of the outstanding loan.

Companies that pay in installments charge merchants who are grateful for the increased business. Retailers have found that customers offered the option to buy now, pay later are more likely to have a larger cart size or convert from browsing to checkout. In its report, the Fed cited research that found customers spend 20% more when buy now, pay later is available.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Most of these short-term loans are not reported to the three main credit bureaus. Consumers appreciate this because loans do not affect their credit scores. But it’s this buy now, pay later feature that worries experts the most because it can lead to “loan-stacking” – when consumers take out loans from multiple lenders.

Demicia Alford, 26, of Greensboro, North Carolina, said she uses short-term loans for household items, clothes and plane tickets. For the holidays, she plans to use the loan to buy a new crate for her puppy, electronics and other gifts for her in-laws, nieces and nephews. She said retailers she patrons include Express, Shein and Walmart.

According to Alford, his short-term loans average around $200 or less and help him walk a financial tightrope of sorts. She’s paying off student loans, car loans and several thousand dollars of credit card debt. Both his credit cards are almost exhausted.

“I try to stay on top of it, especially in today’s economy,” she said. “You have got into debt.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Asked if she thought she would continue to use installment plans, Alford said, “Hopefully not. Hopefully I’ll be in a place where I won’t have to split payments, and I won’t be working on a budget anytime soon.

Kevin King, vice president of credit risk at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said that because pay-installment loans are often not reported to credit bureaus, and companies do not report to each other, lenders face an underwriting challenge. The opacity of the location, combined with the increasing number of lending companies increases the risk.

“Right now, it’s really hard for BNPL lenders to know that Kevin may have taken out loans from four other BNPL lenders earlier this week,” he said. “This can lead to consumers getting themselves into debt.”

Alford – whose use of buy now, pay later loans at several companies is not reported to the credit bureaus, potentially hiding his credit-worthiness – is an example of the type of borrower King is concerned about. .

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Jessica Sarceda, 28, of Santa Monica, California, said she will use an installment loan with four payments to pay for her holiday shopping this year — mostly shoes and clothing gifts for family and friends. She said she decided to use Zip, another company that offers short-term loans, after using the app to update her wardrobe each season. She prefers to spread payments rather than using credit cards.

“I wouldn’t say I use it for big expenses,” Sarceda said. “The payments are hundreds of dollars, not thousands. And it’s usually event-based. If there’s a concert, or a wedding – I’ll usually use Zip there.’

Sarceda has also begun paying off her student loans, starting again last month, after a pandemic-related pause.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

For the holidays, Allison Williams, 28, of Amelia, Ohio, said she’ll use a pay-in-four loan to get her two-year-old daughter a swing set for the yard. She also plans to buy Nike merchandise for her six brothers and sisters. Over the past two years, Williams has used buy now, pay later schemes at stores including Target, Boxlunch, iBuyDirect and Skims. For larger purchases, she said, she typically uses Pay in 4 from multiple lenders – Klarna, Afterpay, Sezzle and PayPal, especially when purchasing multiple items from the same retailer.

Although Williams has a credit card, she says she uses it “for things like gas and groceries to make sure I’m able to maintain my credit.” If I have extra money, I repay (the four loans) quickly.’

Pay-in-Four lenders are able to immediately see when borrowers are missing or unable to make payments, as was the case a year and a half ago, when inflation first took its toll, said Jinal Shah, chief marketing officer of Zip. was, and companies adjust their underwriting accordingly, including removing users from the platform.

“Since payments are made in two-week increments, it gives us a chance to stay ahead,” he said. “It has more built-in signals to help us manage that than a credit card.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

The Associated Press receives support from the Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. AP is fully responsible for its journalism.

Source: www.bing.com