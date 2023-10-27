GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking and deal-making opportunities. Join us in San Francisco October 23-24. register now

Moonwheel Entertainment has raised $5.4 million for multiplayer mobile games using blockchain technology.

The studio aims to create top-tier gaming experiences that seamlessly combine casual flexibility with authentic entertainment depth.

Gumi Cryptos Capital and Arcane Group led the round (which had two tranches) with additional support from other investors such as LongHash, IOSG, and Infinity Venture Crypto. The company raised $3 million in September 2022 and recently raised another $2.4 million.

Founded by MJ Wong and several other gaming veterans, Moonwheel is made up of a dedicated team of experienced professionals in the gaming industry.

Moonwheel is working on the development of two multiplayer mobile games: Astark: a fast-paced tower defense with player-versus-player (PVP) multiplayer, and Project B (code name), a stealth-mode multiplayer strategy game. More detailed information is set to be released later this year.

Wong, CEO, was previously a senior leader at Riot Games in China with a decade of experience in game development and publishing. Before joining Riot, he was an investment banker. Other founders come from Riot Games, Tencent, and the crypto community.

Born and raised in China, Wong first tried investment banking but didn’t like it. He used to play games like Starcraft for hours daily and hence he turned to gaming for a career. He joined Riot Games in its China office and spent seven years there, starting as a junior publishing associate and ending as general manager in China. He helped develop titles such as Wild Rift and Teamfight Tactics.

He left Riot in 2019 and started exploring a startup. And he assembled the team and explored the concept of creating high quality mobile games with Web3 features. The team received the first round of funding in November 2022 due to zero Covid policies in China. There are currently about 35 people in the company. Leaders work in an office, but other contributors can work remotely.

I saw a brief demo of the gameplay and it looks interesting and simple. So far, the response has been positive, Wong said.

Investors and partners of Moonwheel Entertainment.

At Moonwheel, the player experience is the heart and soul of everything the team does. They strongly believe that creating exceptional game experiences is a collaborative effort, and depends on the combined input of all the gamers they aim to delight.

The mission is to establish an open ecosystem that keeps players deeply engaged with the company’s games while providing them with the ongoing rewards and recognition they deserve.

In this regard, they see Web3 as a powerful tool that empowers games in three fundamental ways:

Connection: This serves as a bridge connecting the gamer’s achievements with their compensation.

Recognition: This reaffirms our unwavering commitment to players who dedicate themselves to contribute.



Legalization: It provides players with legalization of ownership in the gaming area during their lifetime.

For gamers, the company advocates a pure meritocracy approach, where they can always have the freedom to choose the games they want to play, without being restricted by platform, channel or device requirements.

Estark: Stage One

Moonwheel’s first game is a tower defense title.

Astark: Stage One is an immersive tower defense mobile game that focuses on PvP and player-versus-environment (PvE) battles and cooperative multiplayer experiences.

In this game, players have the freedom to choose their commander character, collect their team members, and design their development system to strategically create formations on the Tactical Squad interface. After this, they can choose different battle modes, challenge opponents and immerse themselves in the gameplay.

Throughout the game, players must choose a commander and implement in-game strategies such as summoning team members by spending points earned during battles, summoning team members to increase the combat capability of their tactical squad. To advance and expand. Get a chance to.

The inclusion of a “luck” element within the game introduces additional layers of strategic decision making, adding an element of unpredictability to the ultimate pursuit of victory. To emerge victorious, players must overcome opponents summoned to the battlefield.

Project B

Project B is a multiplayer strategy game with an important surprise. At the moment, it is still a mystery. This secret will be unveiled this November.

From a gaming perspective, the company wants to create a mid-core game that is easy to learn, not too difficult to learn, but offers a deep and immersive experience.

Each game session lasts on average about five minutes, never more than 10 minutes. It takes less than three minutes to learn and enjoy, but provides hundreds of hours of immersion and exploration.

Web3 plans

Wong believes that gamers deserve better treatment: people who invest their time, money, and ideas into their favorite games should be better rewarded in real life as the game grows.

Financialization and gaming can go hand in hand. The company said players can use decentralized financial tools in a more accessible and flexible way to participate in value co-creation of games and receive corresponding rewards based on their contributions.

“We don’t want people to come just because it’s a Web3 game for speculation. We want gamers to come because they love the product, love the games, and then slowly figure out how we can empower them to do that,” Wong said.

And he believes there should be a greater focus on player communities throughout the entire life cycle of games. The team is not in a completely isolated, task-separated environment; It’s all about that community synergy.

Once they’ve created their own identity, the team firmly believes that gamers deserve not only true recognition, but also compensation that reflects their contributions. This contribution will be tracked with their identity in a flexible, creative and immutable way, accommodating different priorities, whether spending, grinding or promoting. This is where Moonveil sees tokenomics and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) playing an important role in a player’s journey.

“We really believe there is some value to the Web3 features and community that we can bring,” Wong said. “Many other Web3 games go about this the wrong way in my opinion. We see the importance of Web3 by providing connections that can help players connect your endgame achievement and achievements outside the game in a more effective way. And I personally really believe that gamers should be treated better right now.

Wong acknowledged that the larger crypto environment is still difficult and so the company has postponed plans to launch its non-fungible token (NFT) for the time being.

“We also know that a group of gaming studios are running out of money. So they are all going to either be blockbusters or fail with their NFT launches and PR and campaigns in the fourth quarter,” Wong said. “As someone coming from the finance sector, I see this as a normal phase, when the early adopters are the ones who abuse the system or are speculators. This is normal because they sense an opportunity. And then ultimately, the real value of the market, how capital markets can help efficient allocation of capital among society, how capital can help innovators and builders grow more quickly, will be delayed.

It reminds him of the days of JPMorgan from the 1860s to the 1890s, where there was a lot of speculation and scams. Another similar time was in 2000 with the Internet bubble.

“Some people saw the opportunity before the ecosystem was mature enough,” he said. “I think financialization is good for a company, product and sport. It’s about how we leverage this to build an initial community of people with good intentions, how we reward them with meaningful incentives.

gamesbeat’s cult “Where passion meets business” when covering the sports industry. What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you – not only as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Find our briefing.

