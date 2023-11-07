Moonshot launches campaign to pursue future missions – Flagstaff Business News

Entrepreneurs, innovators and rural communities will benefit.

Moonshot, an entrepreneurship and workforce development nonprofit, is unveiling its inaugural two-year campaign aimed at furthering its mission of fostering startups and driving economic prosperity in rural Arizona and beyond.

In 2017, inspired by Flagstaff’s historic role in the Apollo moon landings, Moonshot began an intensive rebranding journey. Reflecting Flagstaff’s contribution to the victorious Apollo 11 mission, Moonshot empowers emerging businesses by providing indispensable expertise, unwavering support and data-driven strategies.

Scott Hathcock, President and CEO of Moonshot, said that although Moonshot has seen impressive successes within the startup ecosystem, it is grappling with difficult challenges in meeting the growing demands of the communities seeking its assistance. “In rural Arizona, equitable access to programs that nurture sustainable outcomes for aspiring entrepreneurs is an urgent need.”

In honor of the landmark Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969, Moonshot is launching the Moonshot 2023-2025 comprehensive campaign, with an ambitious fundraising goal of $1,969,000. “These contributions will play a vital role in broadening Moonshot’s impact and enhancing its impact on multiple initiatives,” Hathcock said.

Initiatives supporting rural communities across the state include:

Arizona Stitch Lab: To promote workforce development in the tailored goods sector.

Moonshot as Pitch Tour: Facilitating opportunities for rural and under-served startup founders to refine their business narratives and prepare pitches for capital, connections and customers.

high school fare: Empowering high school students with essential job search and interview skills.

Entrepreneur Internship Certification: Providing comprehensive internship training and job placement within startups for high school and college program graduates.

Constellations of Moonshot:To create a digital network of entrepreneurs and mentors to ensure long-term success.

Moonshot Micro Loans: To provide financial assistance to rural startups, enabling them to start and scale their enterprises.

“Moonshot’s comprehensive campaign represents a significant advancement toward leveling the entrepreneurial landscape, guaranteeing that every potential business owner in Arizona can turn bold and radical concepts into thriving enterprises,” Hathcock said. “By contributing to this initiative, both individuals and organizations can join a transformative movement that empowers startups and spurs economic growth.” fbn

Courtesy photo: President and CEO Scott Hathcock says Moonshot’s broader campaign will provide momentum for a huge leap in economic development for rural Arizona.

Source: www.flagstaffbusinessnews.com