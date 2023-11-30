Moonpay appoints former Coinbase executive Mike Lempress to its board amid growing regulatory scrutiny – Cryptosaurus

Source: Moonpay

Crypto startup MoonPay has announced the appointment of former Coinbase and Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) executive Mike Lempress to its board of directors.

On November 30, Moonpay announced that Mike Lempress would be joining the company’s board of directors to provide expertise regarding its product offering and the industry’s regulatory landscape.

Mike Lempress previously served as Chief Policy Officer at Coinbase and later joined Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an executive in residence for over two years. However, he is currently still a board member of Coinbase, Bitstamp, and Silvergate Bank.

Having served on the boards of major companies such as Bitstamp, Revolut US (as Chairman) and Coinbase, Lempress has extensive experience in corporate governance, capital raising and executive operations.

Lempress, known for his contributions to both public and private companies, also has a background in the public sector, having held senior positions in three presidential administrations and served as mayor of Atherton, California.

As Coinbase’s Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Lempress played a key role in the exchange’s IPO and growth. His expertise is expected to be valuable to Moonpay as the company evolves product offerings and navigates the regulatory landscape.

Moonpay looks forward to Mike Lempress’s contribution to regulatory and growth initiatives

MoonPay, founded in 2018, offers a range of crypto products and services, including an investment app, payments infrastructure, and an NFT platform. The company was valued at $3.4 billion at the end of 2021 after raising $555 million in a Series A funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Coatue.

In addition to Lempress, Moonpay’s other current board members include Soto-Wright, Max Crown, the company’s chief finance and operating officer, and Theodora Vardis, managing partner of HODL.VC, Soto-Wright said.

MoonPay CEO Evan Soto-Wright expressed the company’s anticipation of Lempress’s contributions to various topics and initiatives.

“We look forward to leveraging Mike’s unique experience in navigating regulatory uncertainty, as well as his track record of building successful businesses and scaling up growth-stage companies. Whether it’s his expertise in corporate governance, mature compliance and risk management, or his experience specifically in crypto, we look forward to Mike’s contributions to a wide range of topics and initiatives.

Moonpay adopts UK regulations, plans transfer of operations to comply with travel rule requirements

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies in the United States, MoonPay aims to leverage Lampres’ experience in navigating regulatory challenges and building successful businesses.

Although the government of the United Kingdom is planning to increase regulation of crypto assets in its efforts to respond to economic crime in the country, MoonPay is committed to serving UK-based clients and working closely with regulators to understand and enforce these Is committed to. transformation, ensuring it remains at the forefront of both compliance and customer trust.

In October, Moonpay announced that it was set to transfer its UK operations to Moonpay (UK) Ltd., a cryptoasset business registered by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This was done to adapt to the newly imposed travel rule requirements within the UK, allowing the Company to continue to provide our services in compliance with local regulations.

Enter your email for our FREE daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech