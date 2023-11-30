Moonbeam Partners with DUX and Grupo RÃO for Web3 Loyalty Program in Brazil – NFTgator

Quick Take:

Moonbeam Networks has announced a partnership with DUX and Grupo RÃO to launch a Web3 loyalty program in Brazil. The three companies are looking to incorporate the roughly 1 million customer base of Grupo RÃO, a Brazil-based Japanese food delivery service, into Web3.

Moonbeam provides a smart contract platform for building cross-chain connected applications, allowing brands to access the multi-chain network of Web3 apps. Its platform allows businesses to deploy cost-effective projects on the blockchain at low gas fees, while attracting a diverse user base.

DUX, on the other hand, is a Web3 infrastructure provider and is on a mission to become the largest wallet provider in Brazil and the LATAM region.

The company initially focused on gamification and democratizing earnings through crypto-economics, but has expanded its scope as it aims to become the main wallet and digital ID provider in Brazil and Latin America, providing access to legacy companies, Connects content creators and technology providers to Web 3.

According to the announcement, Grupo RÃO will implement DUX smart wallet technology to unlock new ways of customer engagement for its ~1 million users. The three companies want to develop an accessible, decentralized community – one that leverages Web3 technology to deepen interactions between customers, partners and employees.

Commenting on the partnership, Grupo Rio Founder and CMO Henrique Lemos said in a statement: The launch of this Web3 loyalty program reflects Grupo Rio’s long-term vision, and our commitment to building true relationships with our customers. Partnering with DUX allows us to provide deeper value to our customer base and connect with them in ways that weren’t possible before.

On the other hand, DUX CEO Luiz Octavio praised Moonbeam as the perfect smart contract platform for this initiative. “With Moonbeam, DUX can easily enter the Polkadot ecosystem through XCM, providing comprehensive support in the Latin American region. Moonbeam is focused on building laser-focused future-proof blockchains that make building an interoperable future easier and more accessible,” he said.

The Web3 loyalty program comes with a number of benefits for Grupo Rio customers, including access to an exclusive membership club, new consumer experiences such as winning or purchasing physical and digital collectibles and offers in the form of discounts, products, services, vouchers and rewards. There are many benefits to be had.

Aaron Evans, Head of Operations at Moonbeam Foundation, commented: “Brazil continues to cement itself as one of the most Web3-forward countries in the world. We are thrilled to work with the innovative partners at DUX and Grupo RÃO to help foster an even stronger blockchain community and drive Web3 adoption in Brazil.

