MOON token surges 170% as Reddit admin gives up ownership

The price of MOON token has seen a massive increase of 173%, reaching a high of $0.14 in the last 24 hours.

This comes after an announcement from Reddit that the team would be relinquishing token ownership, making it completely decentralized.

At the time of composing this report, the Moon token experienced a tremendous surge, starting from a low of $0.052 and reaching a trading price of $0.14. Notably, it also achieved higher prices during the day, reaching $0.17.

Within the last 15 hours, Moonshot showed an impressive gain of about 226%. However, considering the current price, the token trades at around 173% on the daily scale.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price surge was accompanied by a significant increase in trading volume. The data shows that the trading volume of the token has increased by approximately 2,129% within 24 hours.

MOON’s recent price movements are in stark contrast to its performance over the past 30 days. A month ago, the asset suffered a sharp decline, falling from a high of $0,233 to a low of $0,029.

Although the token started its recovery about two weeks ago, it faced difficulties in overcoming the resistance level around $0.08. Nevertheless, Moon has successfully overcome several key resistance levels in its latest bullish rally, leading to the current trading price.

Moon’s current price action is a direct result of the decision made by the cryptocurrency community to revive this seemingly dormant coin.

According to the latest announcement, Reddit administrators plan to vacate Moon’s contract by the end of the month, an action they call irreversible. According to the release, no new Moon tokens will be created due to the abandonment of the contracts.

However, this only affects exchange listings, as all existing listings will remain intact. Additionally, the token will continue to be listed on new exchange networks and wallets. But, the contracts will remain unchanged, making Moon 100% decentralized.

The post also notes:

“Reddit admins will burn all the moons placed in the community tank, and this is also expected to be completed by the end of the month. This reduces the total supply from approximately 125,969,899 to 83,205,951.

According to the post, the mod team will develop a way forward for Moon, including the best way to distribute tokens to the community wallet. Additionally, the team continues to develop the bot using “available APIs to improve the usability of Moons.”

